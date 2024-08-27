Boys soccer: 2024 Record Newspapers preview capsules

The 2024 boys soccer season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Record Newspapers coverage area.

Coach: Gaspar Arias

Last year’s record: 17-7-3, 7-3-1 Southwest Prairie Conference

Top returning players: Lucas Ensign, sr., F; Alan Mindock, sr., M; Kevin Laird, sr., D; David Castro, sr., F; Shawn Stogentin, jr., M.

Top new players: Noe Parra, sr., M; Victor Rios, jr.; Enrique Castaneda, so., F; Dustin King, so., D.

Worth noting: The Panthers return five starters from a team that took fifth in the Southwest Prairie Conference in 2023 and won a regional championship, Oswego’s first since 2019. Arias has posted a 100-43-17 mark over his first seven seasons as head coach. Mindock, Record All-Area as a junior, scored two goals in Oswego’s 2-1 regional final win over West Aurora.

“I believe we are going to be strong in the attack,” Arias said. “Team is connecting and creating great chemistry. We should be able to compete against quality teams.”

Coach: Steve Szymanski

Last year’s record: 10-7-4, 6-4-1

Top returning players: Dylan Drendal, sr., M; MJ Hoffman, sr., F; Josh Lopez, sr., F; Caleb Pankiewicz, sr., D; Aaron Godinez, jr., D; Elyas Edders, jr., D; Jonathan Carranza, sr., M.

Top new players: Jack Urbanowski, sr., GK; Cade Cummings, so., D; Matt Lopez, so., M/F; Julian Nio, jr., F.

Worth noting: Oswego East had a disappointing end to last season, dropping a 1-0 loss to Oswego in a regional semifinal. But the Wolves return seven starters with over 21 years combined of varsity experience, including their top three goal scorers in Hoffman, Drendal and Lopez. Hoffman, all-conference and all-sectional, had 14 goals and nine assists. Drendal, all-conference, had nine goals and six assists. Lopez had eight goals and four assists. Pankiewicz, all-conference and honorable mention all-sectional, had a goal and two assists. The Wolves also return three of four defenders in Pankiewicz, Edders and Godinez, Godinez a varsity starter as a sophomore. Szymanski said Urbanowski had looked strong in goal and doesn’t believe the Wolves have lost a step without three-year starter Javi Ruiz.

“Many of the varsity has been together since they were freshmen, and they are ready to leave a huge impact on Oswego East soccer,” Szymanski said. “The boys have all come into the season very focused and training extremely hard, and we are very excited for this season.”

Coach: Adrian Cervantes

Last year’s record: 14-8, 3-4 Kishwaukee River Conference

Top returning players: Santiago Cervantes, sr., M; Felipe Mendoza, sr., D; Isaiah Trujillo, so., D; Omar Salgado, jr., M; Antonio Silva, sr., M; Cristian Sanchez, jr.; Jaci Cheek, jr., M/F.

Top new players: Edwin Mendoza, fr., Alex Sanchez, fr.

Worth noting: The Reapers graduated nine seniors off of last year’s team, including record goal scorer Christ Keleba and fellow All-Area selection Davione Stamps. Among the returning players, Cervantes had 20-plus assists in the last two seasons, and Mendoza has been key to Plano’s success the last few seasons. Sanchez is back after playing as a freshman. Trujillo played defense in the back as a freshman, and Cheek is back after not playing soccer for a number of years. Plano seeks to top its fifth-place finish in the KRC.

“I plan to continue to develop players this season and future ones to play at the next level,” Coach Cervantes said.

Coach: Ian Schielein.

Last year’s record: 0-24, 0-7.

Top returning players: Kayden Page, sr., F; Gael Salgado, sr., M; Alex White, sr., M; Blake Blue, sr., D; Marco Suevas, sr., D; Diego Diaz, jr., M; Luis Quinones, jr., D; Alex Phillips, jr., M.

Top new players: Andres Ambros-Ixtepan, jr., M; Miguel Cuevas, fr., M; Matthew Baez, fr., F.

Worth noting: Schielein said this season looks promising. “After a season of low numbers and no wins, the Sandwich Indians are looking forward to getting multiple wins after gaining a substantial number of players, some with great soccer experience,” he said. Page has 40 career goals, Salgado five and White four. Schielein said the freshmen Cuevas, Baez and Ambros show great promise. “We’re hoping that this is a turning point in a positive direction for the Sandwich community with these newcomers and that this is a sign that the soccer culture and programs in Sandwich are beginning to get more kids interested and prepared for further competition at the high school level. We’re excited for this season and will fight to have a successful season. It won’t be easy, but we’re looking to make a great impression this year in the KRC with the new blood on the team.”

Coach: Chris Palmisano

Last year’s record: 4-10-1, 1-9-1 Southwest Prairie Conference.

Top returning players: Mizael Terrazas, sr., M; Lukas Kleronomos, sr., M; Andreas Esparza, so., D; Wyatt Panczuk, jr., M; Kyle Nadler, jr., F.

Top new players: Alex Arriaga, so., M/D; Oliver Villa, sr., M.

Worth noting: A series of unfortunate injuries impacted the Foxes greatly last year, but Palmisano has high hopes for this group with a mix of experience. Three-year starter Panczuk is a valuable piece that can play anywhere on the field, and Terrazas and Kleronomos are four-year starters in the center of the midfield.

“The Foxes are looking to improve on an injury-riddled season last year and are ready to go out and compete in a strong conference,” Palmisano said. “The emphasis, as in years past, will be to continue to build a strong program that puts a team culture first emphasizing the importance of growing as young men both on and off the field, all while continuing to look to build success on the field.”