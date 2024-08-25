Yorkville Library offers new Teen Book Club, storytimes and more in September

Yorkville Public Library Youth Services Department services and events for September 2024:

Escape Room Adventure: Escape Room Adventure will be available throughout the month of September. Participants will get a 30-minute session and use clues to unlock boxes before the next group comes in. Those interested can contact the Youth Services Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354, ext. 108 or stop in the library directly.

3D Printing (virtual): Leah English will teach attendees how to use Tinkercad to 3D print projects on the library’s 3D printer. Attendees can submit creations to YPL3DPrint@gmail.com to be 3D printed. Printing plastic is $0.20 a gram.

Those interested can visit the library’s YouTube channel to learn to create 3D printed creations.

Drop in Storytime: At 10:30 a.m. every Friday, the library will host Drop In Storytime held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library will be the special reader.

LEGO Meet Up: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, Yorkville Public Library will host a LEGO event in which attendees can create LEGO creations and mingle with others. LEGOs will be provided.

Preschool Zone: At 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 4, the library will host an interactive event with books and activities for children. Both sessions are the same.

Window Art: From Sept. 9 to 14, participants can help liven up the library with window art. Attendees can come in anytime any of those days. Participants must register for the event as space is limited.

Book Club (grades third through fifth): At 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 9 and 23, this two-session book club will provide participants with the book of the month on the first day to read at home. Then it will be discussed at the following session. Register for both days on the library’s website.

Mommy and Me Yoga: At 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 10 and 24, parents and their little ones can bond while exploring yoga based on favorite children’s books. This class includes simple breathing exercises, playful yoga poses, songs, games and a storytime. Participants will use their imagination while increasing strength, flexibility and balance. Registration is required.

Go to College, Not into Debt (Webinar): At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, the library will host a Webinar to teach parents and students about financial aid, how to lower college costs with FAFSA and find high-quality, affordable colleges and the overall college application and selection process. More information is available on the library’s website.

Tots and Toddlers: At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, the library will host Tots and Toddlers, equipped with songs, stories and dancing. Children will receive a take-home craft to complete. Registration is required. If attendees are unable to attend after registration, they must cancel so others can attend.

Spanish Storytime (Facebook): At 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 11 and 25, on the library’s Facebook Page, Señora Katalina will provide a storytime in Spanish. Sessions will be recorded. For more information, visit facebook.com/YorkvillePublicLibrary/.

Annual StoryWalk Family Event: At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, the library will host its Third Annual StoryWalk Family Event at Junior Women’s Club Park at Heartland Circle, 1267 Taus Circle, Yorkville. The event will feature the community’s favorite Alex Willan book, and there will be music, raffles and a celebration of the chosen story. Frozen treats will be available for purchase.

Author Event: Kelly Leigh Miller: At 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, author Kelly Leigh Miller will be at the library for a storytime at 9:30 a.m. and graphic novel presentation and draw along at 12:30 p.m. Each presentation will be followed by a book signing. Copies of “Stella, Star Explorer” and “Cloud Puppy” will be available for purchase for $10 in cash. Registration is required.

LEGO Kits: From Sept. 16 to 21, participants can come by the library anytime within the library’s hours during these days to build LEGO creations out of a themed container the library will provide. Creations will be added to the LEGO display at the library. Registration is required.

Junior Threads & More: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, crocheters, knitters, needle-pointers, sewers and quilters are invited to hang out and work on unfinished projects, show off finished projects, or check out what others are doing.

Teen Book Club: From 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, the library will begin its new Teen Book Club. Attendees will read a variety of genres. Those interested must visit the Children’s Desk before Sept. 17 to pick up the book of the month. Registration is required.

Toddler Play: At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, caregivers and littles can stop by the library to play and meet new friends. No registration required.

Book Club (grades first through second): At 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 18 and 25, participants will read an easy reader chapter book in this two-session book. Those interested should register for both dates.

4-H Science Explorers: Ages 6 to 8 can join the Science Explorers at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, and ages 9 to 12 can join at 5 p.m. the same day. Registration is required.

Chalk the Walk: At 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, participants can go to the library for a drop-in storytime and stay for Chalk the Walk. Participants will decorate the sidewalks outside the library’s front entrance.

Chess Club: At 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, chess instructor Tash Uray will be at the library to provide attendees of all skill levels with instruction. Those interested can register for any or all of the chess classes.

Literacy Centers: From Tuesday to Friday, Sept. 24 to 27, the library will hold hands-on literacy instruction for parents to help guide their children with listening, reading, writing and speaking skills. Anyone interested can stop in anytime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday.

Teen Advisory Group: At 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, teens in grades eighth through 12th will gather to share ideas about the teen area in the library. They will help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours and can be a great chance to meet new people and enjoy some fun and laughs.

Farmacy Farmstand Storytime: At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, the library will host its annual fall storytime at the Farmacy Farmstand, 7260 Oakbrook Road, Newark. Attendees will listen to some stories, have playtime and explore some of the farm.

Read with Paws: At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization.

This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult, so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers.

Anyone interested must register for their 15-minute time slot on the library’s website. Space is limited. If unable to attend, contact the library.

Artful Beginnings (Preschool): At 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, the library will host this new program with a book-reading, followed by a fun craft project. Registration is required, and participants should dress for the mess. If there are multiple children, each child should be registered separately.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, for Labor Day.

Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the library.

The library is located at 902 Game Farm Road.

For more information or to register for any events, visit yorkville.lib.il.us/.