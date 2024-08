Record Newspapers daily prep sports schedule for the week of Aug. 26

Oswego’s Mia Jurkovic (14) goes up for a kill against Rosary during a volleyball match at Oswego High School during the 2023 season. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Here is the schedule of upcoming games and matches for the week of Aug. 26 in the Record Newspapers coverage area.

Monday, August 26

Boys cross country: Oswego, Oswego East, Sandwich at Yorkville Invite, 6:45 p.m.

Boys golf: Oswego East, Yorkville at Joliet, 4 p.m.; Sandwich, Woodstock Co-op at Plano, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Wheaton North at Oswego, 4:30 p.m.; Yorkville at Plano, 4:30 p.m.; Byron at Sandwich, 6 p.m.

Girls cross country: Oswego, Oswego East, Sandwich at Yorkville Invite, 6:15 p.m.

Girls golf: Plano at Woodstock Co-op at Sandwich, 4 p.m.; Yorkville at Romeoville, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Newark at Moline, 7 p.m.; Plano at Sandwich, 6 p.m.; Glenbard West at Yorkville, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 27

Boys golf: Oswego East, Yorkville at Oswego Panther Scramble, 2 p.m., at Blackberry Oaks; St. Bede at Sandwich, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Hinsdale Central at Oswego East, 5 p.m.; Plano at Barbfest Tournament, 5 p.m.

Girls golf: Oswego Co-op at Plainfield North, 4 p.m.; St. Bede at Sandwich, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Oswego East at Waubonsie Valley, 4 p.m.; Yorkville at Sycamore, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Waubonsie Valley at Oswego, 5:30 p.m.; Coal City at Plano, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 28

Boys cross country: Plano, Sandwich at Morris “Early Bird” Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Romeoville at Oswego, 4 p.m., at Blackberry Oaks; Plano at Lisle, 2:45 p.m.; Yorkville, Plainfield East at Minooka, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Oswego at Joliet Central, 4:30 p.m.; Plano at Sandwich, 4:30 p.m.; Yorkville at Barbfest Tournament, 5 p.m.

Girls cross country: Plano, Sandwich at Morris “Early Bird” Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Plano at Lisle, 2:45 p.m.; Plano, Sandwich at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Newark at Marquette, 7 p.m.; Oswego East at Waubonsie Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Woodstock at Plano, 6 p.m.; Sandwich at Johnsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 29

Boys cross country: Plainfield Central, Naperville North at Oswego East, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Sandwich at Hinckley-Big Rock, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Wheaton Warrenville South at Oswego, 4:30 p.m.; Plano at Indian Creek, 4:30 p.m.; Reed-Custer at Sandwich, 4:30 p.m.; Yorkville at Barbfest Tournament, 5 p.m.

Girls cross country: Plainfield Central, Naperville North at Oswego East, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Sandwich at Hinckley-Big Rock, 4 p.m.; Yorkville at Joliet Co-op, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Kaneland at Oswego, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield South at Oswego East, 4 p.m.; Plainfield North at Yorkville, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Hinckley-Big Rock at Sandwich, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, August 30

Football

Neuqua Valley at Oswego, 7 p.m.; Waubonsie Valley at Oswego East, 7 p.m.; Plano at Ottawa, 7 p.m.; Sandwich at Manteno, 7 p.m.; Plainfield South at Yorkville, 7 p.m.

Boys golf; Plainfield East, Bolingbrook at Oswego, 4 p.m., at Blackberry Oaks; Parkview Christian at Plano, 3:45 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Oswego East, Yorkville at Metea Valley Invitational, 5 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Boys soccer: Oswego at Naperville Central, 10 a.m.; Plano at Somonauk Invite, 9 a.m.; Yorkville at Barbfest Tournament, 9 a.m., 11 a.m.

Girls swimming: Oswego Co-op at Lockport Invite, 8 a.m.

Girls tennis: Oswego at Metea Valley Quad, 9 a.m.; Oswego East at Naperville Central Quad, 8:30 a.m.

Girls volleyball: Oswego East, Yorkville at Metea Valley Invitational, 9 a.m.; Plano at Wilmington Invite, 8 a.m.