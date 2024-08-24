Lake Michigan water plan requires erosion study in Oswego

In another step toward the goal of bringing Lake Michigan water to Oswego, the village is having a corrosion control study done to ensure a smooth transition. (Shea Lazansky)

In another step toward the goal of bringing Lake Michigan water to Oswego, the Village of Oswego is having a corrosion control study done to ensure a smooth transition.

Oswego’s goal is to obtain Lake Michigan water through the DuPage Water Commission by 2028. To share the cost of the project, the village is partnering with Montgomery and Yorkville.

As part of the study, Cornwell Engineering Group has developed a pipe rig with water from the three communities being run through the respective pipes. Pipe rig studies are tests designed to determine how different water reacts with pipe materials.

According to village officials, it will take approximately six months to acclimate the pipes to well water from each town and then Lake Michigan water will be introduced. When the testing is done, Cornwell will analyze the results and recommend the best treatment options as needed to the municipalities.

Water and sewer customers won’t see their rates increase as much as envisioned to pay for the cost of bringing Lake Michigan water to Oswego. Last November, trustees unanimously approved a new water and sewer rate ordinance to help fund the project.

The village has not increased its rates since May 1, 2022. Utility bills are expected to increase by about 4.5% to 6% annually over the next eight years.

Village officials will review the costs on an annual basis to ensure the rates are adjusted accordingly. Water rates were initially expected to more than double.

A water and sewer rate study determined that the new rates are in line with other communities that receive Lake Michigan water. To help offset project costs, the village has been working to leverage federal and state money, including applying for grants and loans.

In addition, a real estate transfer tax is expected to generate about $450,000 of additional revenue for the village’s water and sewer fund each year. The village’s share of the project is estimated at about $73 million.

Village officials are touting the many benefits of Lake Michigan water. They said that Lake Michigan water provides a sustainable water source.

In addition, Lake Michigan water provides soft water that allows users to dispose of water softeners and filters and that it causes minimal mineral buildup on plumbing and appliances, officials said.