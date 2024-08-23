Yorkville officials seek special census to measure how fast town is growing

Yorkville is looking into a special census to measure how much the city has grown since 2020. Increased population could impact tax distribution and redistricting. (Mark Foster)

Yorkville’s potential status as one of the fastest growing cities in Illinois means around $1,000,000 in additional state funds may come streaming in to help improve roads, increase community development and better fund city staff and agencies.

To answer how many people have moved into the community, the Administration Committee at their Aug. 21 meeting approved a special partial census to calculate how much additional state income tax will come Yorkville’s way.

The town receives $250 annually per resident in state tax disbursements based upon population. The 2020 U.S. Census calculated Yorkville’s population at 21,533 citizens.

City Administrator Bart Olson said City staff estimate 4,000 new residents call Yorkville home since the last federal census. He said these new residents should bring in $1,000,000 in added state funding.

Olson said Yorkville’s surge in new households is predicted to increase the town’s population to between 25,500 and 26,000 residents. Kendall County currently has the fastest growing population in the state.

“The majority of the money, approximately $824,000, would go into the general fund” said Olson in an interview. “The remaining $176,000 would be allocated to the City’s Motor Fuel Tax fund to finance roadway improvements.”

A potential major impact of measuring a higher population is once the Illinois Secretary of State certifies a community has a population is above 25,000, it qualifies for Home Rule status.

Home rule status enables communities to perform city governance with broader authority without having to seek approval from state officials. City staff can move more quickly to explore solutions for local issues through implementation of new policies, establishing new regulations, and creating new taxes.

Another potential impact is the large population growth may result in redistricting.

Because we are currently between censuses, Yorkville would have to fund the special census itself. Olson said Yorkville has funded four special censuses in the past, with the 2017 partial census bringing in an additional $500,000 annually for Yorkville residents.

In Illinois, use tax, cannabis and motor fuel taxes are also calculated on a per capita basis.

Olson said a partial census is cheaper than a full census, and measures high growth neighborhoods based upon new building permits.

The City budget currently has allocated $200,000 to conduct the special census. Full approval by the City Council is still necessary.