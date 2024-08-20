Yorkville School District takes over crossing guard duties from police

Eight-year crossing guard veteran, Marge Linnane, directs students at Autumn Creek Elementary School in Yorkville safely across the road. Yorkville School District 115 took over crossing guard responsibilities from Yorkville Police this year. (Provided by Yorkville Community Unit School District 115)

Beginning with the 2024-2025 school year, Yorkville Community Unit School District 115 fully takes over crossing guard duties previously handled by the Yorkville Police Department.

Heather DiVerde, the District’s Executive Director of Facilities and Operations, said four long-time Yorkville Police Department crossing guards were hired by the schools to manage morning and afternoon pick-ups at Autumn Creek Elementary School, Bristol Bay Elementary School, Yorkville Intermediate School and Yorkville High School and the Academy.

“All four ladies have been here for a while; they are really good at what they do,” said DiVerde. “We can all count on them to be there for us.”

The district budgeted $35,000 for the positions and staff training for the school year.

The Yorkville Police Department has been working with the district on transitioning the positions and training school staff. The department previously funded the crossing guards itself. However, the department made the case, since the majority of local school districts employ their own crossing guards, a more sustainable, long-term plan funded by the district should be developed.

Each crossing guard is responsible for two-hours per school day, including the busiest periods during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up. Trained campus monitors manage the crossings between passing periods throughout the school day, especially as students rush between the academy and the high school across Game Farm Road.

Fifteen campus monitors staff the high school and the academy and another three staff the intermediate school.

“The YPD was so kind to supply crossing guards over the years for our students,” DiVerde said. “We worked with Police Chief (James) Jensen on transitioning their current crossing guards to our staff and how we could best utilize them. The YPD also trained our staff how to cross students, manage oncoming traffic, and how to safely cross students.”

The District will monitor activity at four of the busiest road crossings to see if current procedures need to be adapted to further meet the students’ needs, especially as the district’s population continues to grow.

The heavily trafficked crossing between Yorkville High School and the Academy on Game Farm Road will be particularly monitored.

The District’s three other prime crossings include Autumn Creek Elementary School’s on Autumn Creek Blvd, Bristol Bay Elementary School’s on Bristol Bay Drive, and Yorkville Intermediate School’s on Schoolhouse Road.