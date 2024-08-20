Former Kendall County Board chairman honored for his contributions

Former Kendall County Board Chairman John Shaw was honored at the Aug. 20 Kendall County Board meeting for his many contributions. The Yorkville resident, who served as chairman from 2012-2016 and was on the board from December 2008 until November of 2016, passed away Aug. 11. He was 86 (Provided photo)

The Yorkville resident, who served as chairman from 2012-2016 and was on the board from December 2008 until November of 2016, died Aug. 11. He was 86.

Along with his work on the Kendall County Board, Shaw also served three terms as Lisbon Township Clerk and served as a Lisbon Seward Fire Protection Trustee as well as a Kendall Township trustee.

Kendall County Board member Ruben Rodriguez said Shaw was the reason that he got involved in Kendall County government in the first place.

Shaw paved the road when he appointed Rodriguez to the Kendall County Regional Plan Commission, which is comprised of 10 citizens of Kendall County appointed by the Board.

“John Shaw became a dear friend,” he said. “I am here because of John Shaw. What I loved most about him was his truth. He never beat around the bush. He will be greatly missed.”

Kendall County Board member Scott Gengler read some comments from former Kendall County Board member Amy Cesich about Shaw’s passing.

“He was a person who brought light and laughter into our lives in a way that few can,” she said. “His generosity and fearless leadership left an indelible mark on all who knew him. As a county board chairman, John excelled. He was deeply committed to his role representing Kendall County with unparalleled dignity and respect. His passion for the job and his skill in handling it were evident to everyone around him.”

Kendall County Board member Dan Koukol said Shaw valued all of the members on the Kendall County Board.

“Every board member was important to him,” Koukol said. “He communicated with every one of them on every subject, even if you weren’t on that committee.”

Family members, including his wife, Kay, and their son, Andy, also spoke during the meeting.

Andy Shaw, son of former Kendall County Board Chairman John Shaw, spoke at the Aug. 20 Kendall County Board meeting about his father. (Eric Schelkopf)

“He told me that municipal government is the backbone of the community,” Andy Shaw said in addressing board members.

Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg took note of his dedication to the county, sometimes at the expense of his family.

“Thank you for sharing him with us,” Kellogg said in addressing Shaw’s family.

He also said that Shaw valued the employees who work for the Kendall County government.

“I know there’s a bunch of employees in this room and throughout the county that have amazing stories to share with you,” Kellogg said.

Kay Shaw appreciated all the accolades.

“He would be so humbled by all of your words today, really,” she said. “It’s just so incredible. He would feel undeserving of everything ... He just loved people. He loved doing this job.”