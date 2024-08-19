Kendall County Sheriff’s Office conducts compliance checks

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has identified four offenders who were possibly in violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act or the Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act. (Photo provided)

On July 22, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hosted an initiative to check compliance on all registered sex offenders and registered violent offenders against youth residing in Kendall County. During this process, it identified four people possibly in violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act or the Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Investigators from eight police agencies worked together to conduct compliance checks on 78 offenders, making contact with 25. Criminal investigations into these allegations are currently being conducted, the release stated.

“The Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety of all the residents of Kendall County,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in the release. “As part of that commitment, we conduct regular compliance checks on offenders required to register, ensuring their compliance with state law. We are able to undertake initiatives like this because of the strong partnerships we have cultivated with local and federal law enforcement agencies. These partnerships greatly enhance the effectiveness of these types of initiatives.”

The police agencies joining the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office in this initiative were the Yorkville, Plano, Oswego, Aurora, Montgomery and Joliet police departments and the United States Marshals Service.