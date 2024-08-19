August 19, 2024
Shaw Local
Kendall County property transfers: May 15 to July 31, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Property transfers

Kendall County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Aurora

James Casper to Shelly and Paul Villarreal, Residence at 2030 Ione Lane, Aurora, $475,000, July 3.

Chad Tedrow to Bharath Kumar Chigullapally and Akhila Chittanur, Residence at 2564 Lambert Drive, Aurora, $526,000, July 8.

Davonta Lewis to Victor M. Pelayo and Irma Pelayo, Residence at 2085 Lyndhurst Lane, Aurora, $445,000, July 15.

Joliet

Inga Jurevicius to Mark Lee Weaver, Residence at 1109 Stonecrop Lane, Joliet, $350,000, July 3.

Emad E. Anwar to Martha Rivera, Residence at 1502 Kempton St., Joliet, $390,000, June 13.

Montgomery

Luke Hammond to Brennan Polcyn and Cadence Niccum, Residence at 228 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery, $325,000, July 24.

Alexandra Paff to Kristina Klingbeil, Residence at 2831 Rebecca Court, Montgomery, $252,500, July 17.

Dawn Tully to Camille Jackson, Residence at 2273 Margaret Drive, Montgomery, $294,000, May 15.

Saleem Mohammed to Marco Lopez, Residence at 23 Ingleshire Road, Montgomery, $268,000, July 16.

Newark

David S. Homerding to Eli Williamson, Residence at 13090 Lisbon Road, Newark, $525,000, July 19.

Oswego

Donald C. Oblazney Jr. to Dilshood Djuraev, Residence at 444 Majestic Lane, Oswego, $292,000, June 28.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Petru Carp and Natalia Terenti, Residence at 225 Tinana St., Oswego, $569,000, July 19.

Oluwatoyin I. Ogunjimi to Sumeet Narang, Residence at 155 Springbrook Trail S., Oswego, $245,000, June 4.

Salvador Contreras to Daniel Garza and Estefania Ornelas, Residence at 151 Concord Drive S., Oswego, $370,000, July 15.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Narendrakumar Sundaram and Priyadharshini Balaji, Residence at 112 Piper Glen Ave., Oswego, $574,500, July 10.

Barry D. Svensen to Gerald and Patricia Sanders, Residence at 11 Iroquois Court, Oswego, $540,000, July 11.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Nabor Carrillo Quintero, Residence at 101 Harbor Drive, Oswego, $410,000, June 14.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Subhasish and Sourindhri Chattopadhyay, Residence at 205 Tinana St., Oswego, $599,000, July 17.

Kevin Ewalt to Ryan T. Jacobs and Kirsten Zollinger, Residence at 434 Raintree Drive, Oswego, $432,000, July 2.

Barnes Trust to Robert Hool, Residence at 308 Grape Vine Trail, Oswego, $270,000, June 26.

R. Barrett Kotnik to Frank Avila, Residence at 373 Essex Drive, Oswego, $445,000, June 25.

John Garretson to Mauricio and Amanda Herrera, Residence at 4325 Schofield Drive, Oswego, $445,000, June 1.

Michael R. McManis to Justin Kaufman, Residence at 304 Parker Place, Oswego, $565,000, July 1.

Lisa C. Bailey to David Tsao, Residence at 262 Lynx Lane, Oswego, $385,000, June 29.

Mark Smith to Ryan and Veronica Smith, Residence at 25 E. Timberlake Trail, Oswego, $675,000, June 3.

Ali Pakdaman to Cecilia Garcia and Ethan W. Miller, Residence at 306 Barnaby Drive, Oswego, $375,000, June 21.

Plainfield

Rebecca L. Lilovich to Sachini Madanayake and Dilan Herath, Residence at 1916 Havenhill Drive, Plainfield, $395,000, June 18.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Davis Hanh Pham and Quy T. Nguyen, Residence at 13625 S. Sanibel St., Plainfield, $410,000, July 23.

Spencer C. Adams to Ivan Valencia and Yessica Lopez, Residence at 2302 Alden Drive, Plainfield, $265,000, July 14.

Plano

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Rodolfo S. Vargas and Gabriela Lizette Vargas, Residence at 4118 Foli St., Plano, $280,000, July 7.

Sandwich

NVR Inc. to Michael V. and Stacy E. Malinowski, Residence at 1003 Oak Bend Road, Sandwich, $371,000, July 31.

Michael Nash to Daniel A. and Rosemarie J. Ralston, Residence at 1935 S. County Line Road, Sandwich, $735,000, July 3.

Yorkville

NVR Inc. to Jessica A. Klug, Residence at 4435 Sarasota Ave., Yorkville, $362,000, July 24.

Abby Properties LLC to Nicole and Nathan Jolley, Residence at 1019 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $300,000, July 3.

NVR Inc. to Andrew and Bailee Williams, Residence at 431 Biscayne Lane, Yorkville, $370,500, July 26.

Eddie A. Jackson to Philip Lee Roberts and Terri Johnson, Residence at 1499 Orchid St., Yorkville, $245,000, July 3.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Daniel S. and Camille T. Briars, Residence at 3388 Jonathan Drive, Yorkville, $435,000, July 26.

Cartus Financial Corp. to Karen Williams, John Hurd and Clifford Hurd Jr., Residence at 2274 Richmond Ave., Yorkville, $490,000, July 17.

Max R. Shook to Heli Urribarri Aldana and Marybis C. Quinterode Urribarri, Residence at 181 Willoughby Court B, Yorkville, $241,500, July 24.

Rees Trust to Kristine Nicole Patammaboun, Residence at 232 Bertram Drive H, Yorkville, $179,500, July 10.

NVR Inc. to Richard F. Gentile Jr. and Rebecca L. Gentile, Residence at 3068 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $414,500, July 26.

NVR Inc. to George Kwasi Akumfi Ameyaw and Ruth Akumfi, Residence at 3053 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $515,000, July 25.

Jose Jacquez Jr. to Erick James Gilchrist, Residence at 2168 Hearthstone Ave., Yorkville, $330,000, July 3.

Alex S. Grobe to Amit and Ruchika Gupta, Residence at 2174 Muirfield Court 179-3, Yorkville, $287,000, July 29.

NVR Inc. to Robert J. and Candace A. Schroeder, Residence at 2757 Royal Court, Yorkville, $392,500, July 25.

Ratkovich Trust to Madison R. and David F. Schmidt, Residence at 176 Tuma Road, Yorkville, $315,000, July 2.