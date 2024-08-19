Kendall County property transfers: May 15 to July 31, 2024

Aurora

James Casper to Shelly and Paul Villarreal, Residence at 2030 Ione Lane, Aurora, $475,000, July 3.

Chad Tedrow to Bharath Kumar Chigullapally and Akhila Chittanur, Residence at 2564 Lambert Drive, Aurora, $526,000, July 8.

Davonta Lewis to Victor M. Pelayo and Irma Pelayo, Residence at 2085 Lyndhurst Lane, Aurora, $445,000, July 15.

Joliet

Inga Jurevicius to Mark Lee Weaver, Residence at 1109 Stonecrop Lane, Joliet, $350,000, July 3.

Emad E. Anwar to Martha Rivera, Residence at 1502 Kempton St., Joliet, $390,000, June 13.

Montgomery

Luke Hammond to Brennan Polcyn and Cadence Niccum, Residence at 228 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery, $325,000, July 24.

Alexandra Paff to Kristina Klingbeil, Residence at 2831 Rebecca Court, Montgomery, $252,500, July 17.

Dawn Tully to Camille Jackson, Residence at 2273 Margaret Drive, Montgomery, $294,000, May 15.

Saleem Mohammed to Marco Lopez, Residence at 23 Ingleshire Road, Montgomery, $268,000, July 16.

Newark

David S. Homerding to Eli Williamson, Residence at 13090 Lisbon Road, Newark, $525,000, July 19.

Oswego

Donald C. Oblazney Jr. to Dilshood Djuraev, Residence at 444 Majestic Lane, Oswego, $292,000, June 28.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Petru Carp and Natalia Terenti, Residence at 225 Tinana St., Oswego, $569,000, July 19.

Oluwatoyin I. Ogunjimi to Sumeet Narang, Residence at 155 Springbrook Trail S., Oswego, $245,000, June 4.

Salvador Contreras to Daniel Garza and Estefania Ornelas, Residence at 151 Concord Drive S., Oswego, $370,000, July 15.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Narendrakumar Sundaram and Priyadharshini Balaji, Residence at 112 Piper Glen Ave., Oswego, $574,500, July 10.

Barry D. Svensen to Gerald and Patricia Sanders, Residence at 11 Iroquois Court, Oswego, $540,000, July 11.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Nabor Carrillo Quintero, Residence at 101 Harbor Drive, Oswego, $410,000, June 14.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Subhasish and Sourindhri Chattopadhyay, Residence at 205 Tinana St., Oswego, $599,000, July 17.

Kevin Ewalt to Ryan T. Jacobs and Kirsten Zollinger, Residence at 434 Raintree Drive, Oswego, $432,000, July 2.

Barnes Trust to Robert Hool, Residence at 308 Grape Vine Trail, Oswego, $270,000, June 26.

R. Barrett Kotnik to Frank Avila, Residence at 373 Essex Drive, Oswego, $445,000, June 25.

John Garretson to Mauricio and Amanda Herrera, Residence at 4325 Schofield Drive, Oswego, $445,000, June 1.

Michael R. McManis to Justin Kaufman, Residence at 304 Parker Place, Oswego, $565,000, July 1.

Lisa C. Bailey to David Tsao, Residence at 262 Lynx Lane, Oswego, $385,000, June 29.

Mark Smith to Ryan and Veronica Smith, Residence at 25 E. Timberlake Trail, Oswego, $675,000, June 3.

Ali Pakdaman to Cecilia Garcia and Ethan W. Miller, Residence at 306 Barnaby Drive, Oswego, $375,000, June 21.

Plainfield

Rebecca L. Lilovich to Sachini Madanayake and Dilan Herath, Residence at 1916 Havenhill Drive, Plainfield, $395,000, June 18.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Davis Hanh Pham and Quy T. Nguyen, Residence at 13625 S. Sanibel St., Plainfield, $410,000, July 23.

Spencer C. Adams to Ivan Valencia and Yessica Lopez, Residence at 2302 Alden Drive, Plainfield, $265,000, July 14.

Plano

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Rodolfo S. Vargas and Gabriela Lizette Vargas, Residence at 4118 Foli St., Plano, $280,000, July 7.

Sandwich

NVR Inc. to Michael V. and Stacy E. Malinowski, Residence at 1003 Oak Bend Road, Sandwich, $371,000, July 31.

Michael Nash to Daniel A. and Rosemarie J. Ralston, Residence at 1935 S. County Line Road, Sandwich, $735,000, July 3.

Yorkville

NVR Inc. to Jessica A. Klug, Residence at 4435 Sarasota Ave., Yorkville, $362,000, July 24.

Abby Properties LLC to Nicole and Nathan Jolley, Residence at 1019 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $300,000, July 3.

NVR Inc. to Andrew and Bailee Williams, Residence at 431 Biscayne Lane, Yorkville, $370,500, July 26.

Eddie A. Jackson to Philip Lee Roberts and Terri Johnson, Residence at 1499 Orchid St., Yorkville, $245,000, July 3.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Daniel S. and Camille T. Briars, Residence at 3388 Jonathan Drive, Yorkville, $435,000, July 26.

Cartus Financial Corp. to Karen Williams, John Hurd and Clifford Hurd Jr., Residence at 2274 Richmond Ave., Yorkville, $490,000, July 17.

Max R. Shook to Heli Urribarri Aldana and Marybis C. Quinterode Urribarri, Residence at 181 Willoughby Court B, Yorkville, $241,500, July 24.

Rees Trust to Kristine Nicole Patammaboun, Residence at 232 Bertram Drive H, Yorkville, $179,500, July 10.

NVR Inc. to Richard F. Gentile Jr. and Rebecca L. Gentile, Residence at 3068 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $414,500, July 26.

NVR Inc. to George Kwasi Akumfi Ameyaw and Ruth Akumfi, Residence at 3053 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $515,000, July 25.

Jose Jacquez Jr. to Erick James Gilchrist, Residence at 2168 Hearthstone Ave., Yorkville, $330,000, July 3.

Alex S. Grobe to Amit and Ruchika Gupta, Residence at 2174 Muirfield Court 179-3, Yorkville, $287,000, July 29.

NVR Inc. to Robert J. and Candace A. Schroeder, Residence at 2757 Royal Court, Yorkville, $392,500, July 25.

Ratkovich Trust to Madison R. and David F. Schmidt, Residence at 176 Tuma Road, Yorkville, $315,000, July 2.