Senior Services in Yorkville offers a free program to increase patient balance and improve activity levels

Senior Services Associates in Yorkville, 908 Game Farm Road, is offering community members a free, four-week program designed to increase their patient’s balance, maximize their activity levels, and minimize their fall risk.

Illinois Pathways to Health by AgeOptions provides trained staff to lead exercises and educational sessions.

The program meets every from 10 a.m. through noon Monday and Thursday beginning Sept. 6. Class size is limited. Weekly attendance is encouraged to benefit from the activities building on each session.

To register, call 630-553-5777 or email acummings@seniorservicesassoc.org.