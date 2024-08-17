Kendall County property transfers: April 25 to July 16, 2024

Aurora

Kristine A. Corsello to Youssef Antar, Residence at 1688 Fredericksburg Lane, Aurora, $295,000, July 10.

Joliet

Ronald Ayoola to Juan C. Anaya and Cristina Quinonez Garcia, Residence at 1604 Seward Road, Joliet, $420,000, June 21.

Kathleen Anderson to Margarita Enriquez, Residence at 8207 Tremont Lane, Joliet, $265,000, May 14.

Michael Horak to Kirk and Dorota Robinson, Residence at 8513 Buckingham Road, Joliet, $390,000, June 27.

Minooka

Matthew S. Dunn to Kelly Estrada, Residence at 821 Daniel Drive, Minooka, $255,000, June 28.

Montgomery

James Scott Pugsley to Nicole A. Larsson, Residence at 106 Circle Drive E, Montgomery, $285,000, June 20.

Kendall Partners Limited to Emmanuel Ortega Calvo, Residence at 85 Circle Drive W, Montgomery, $320,000, May 8.

Newark

Grant E. Gette to Jesus Heredia, Residence at 120 N. Galena St., Newark, $180,000, July 8.

Oswego

Steven T. Best to Kelly and Erik Cabrera, Residence at 445 Windsor Drive, Oswego, $710,000, June 25.

Simone A. Vitale to Adeola John Ashaolu and Ashley Ashaolu, Residence at 4717 Laughton Ave., Oswego, $720,000, June 26.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Vasanth Jayaraman, Residence at 207 Tinana St., Oswego, $531,000, July 10.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Edward Lawrence Rajkumar Devad Moses and Dulcie Freeda Paul, Residence at 221 Tinana St., Oswego, $600,000, July 12.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Logeshbabu Durairaj and Lakshmi Devi Sundararaju, Residence at 227 Tinana St., Oswego, $530,000, July 3.

Andrew M. Hill to Iulian and Doina Stratulat, Residence at 311 Parker Place, Oswego, $575,000, June 21.

Patrick & Paul Enterprises Inc. to Josh and Andrea Collier, Residence at 10 Tomahawk Trail, Oswego, $520,000, July 10.

Paul J. Tuffner to Karin D. Schmidt and John K. Goins, Residence at 436 Kensington Drive, Oswego, $470,000, May 23.

Hermilo Sanchez to Daniel Acevedo Mancilla, Residence at 150 Chapin Way, Oswego, $357,500, July 5.

Allen A. Cespedes to Joseph and Allison Vanmeter, Residence at 747 Market Drive, Oswego, $500,000, June 15.

Ernesto Salvador Villegas to Ryan M. and Kariss A. Buazard, Residence at 82 Mandy Drive, Oswego, $275,000, June 26.

Donald Crafts to Scott D. Kaluf and Hannah M. Testroet, Residence at 803 Arrowwood Drive, Oswego, $535,000, May 17.

Elizabeth Z. Conde to Joseph and Alyssa Kraska, Residence at 802 Hudson Drive, Oswego, $390,000, May 8.

Sandra L. Pickens to Juan Lopez Jr. and Anaid Soto Baron, Residence at 634 Otter Way, Oswego, $360,000, June 5.

Jeremy E. Brown to Angelica Dirzo and Jose M. Perez, Residence at 518 Truman Drive, Oswego, $370,000, July 9.

Plainfield

Jeffrey A. Seko to David J. Goodson Jr. and Taylor Goodson, Residence at 2105 Beldon Court, Plainfield, $380,000, June 26.

Jeffery Batara Jr. to Brittany K. Buckley and Eastin May, Residence at 7513 Burshire Drive, Plainfield, $360,000, June 10.

Sandwich

David B. Dell to Madison Dewey, Residence at 414 E. Pleasant Ave., Sandwich, $225,000, June 28.

Melinda M. Moncrief to Gregory Silagi, Residence at 814 N. Eddy St., Sandwich, $259,000, June 21.

Yorkville

Jack L. Nagy to Curtis E. and Savraj Webster, Residence at 7776 Bentgrass Circle, Yorkville, $49,000, July 1.

Bernardo Aleman to Stanley W. Kotus Jr. and Elizabeth A. Kotus, Residence at 832 Parkside Lane, Yorkville, $400,000, July 10.

Abby Properties LLC to Michael Klimavicius and Olivia Hames, Residence at 1110 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $301,000, June 13.

George R. Latzo Jr. to Colleen F. O’Rorke, Residence at 1186 Hawk Hollow Drive, Yorkville, $340,000, June 19.

Aschauer Trust to Stephen and Lorna Marcordes, Residence at 4513 Game Farm Road, Yorkville, $563,000, July 9.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Oleksandr and Anzhela Todorova, Residence at 271 Andrew Drive, Yorkville, $443,000, July 12.

Matthew Eigner to Angel O. Amaya Neri, Residence at 573 Arrowhead Drive, Yorkville, $425,000, April 25.

Luke E. Mueller to Ruben L. and Keri J. Vasquez, Residence at 2853 Rood St., Yorkville, $499,000, June 25.

Ann J. McNelis to Alan Sanchez and Alyssa Serene Sanchez, Residence at 403 W. Somonauk St., Yorkville, $305,000, July 3.

Luno Khuon to Ryan Schleife, Residence at 3825 Bailey Road, Yorkville, $280,000, July 3.

Tammy Fanara to Stephanie M. and Ryan R. Hayes, Residence at 7412 Fairway Drive, Yorkville, $710,000, July 3.

NVR Inc. to Sandra L. and Gary A. Scott, Residence at 2753 Royal Court, Yorkville, $436,500, July 15.

NVR Inc. to Carol Lynn Wojcik and Gary Gerard Benes, Residence at 2759 Royal Court, Yorkville, $429,000, July 16.

Charles F. Keller to Jennifer Bruni and Joel G. Verner, Residence at 8751 E Highpoint Road, Yorkville, $422,000, June 14.