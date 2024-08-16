Yorkville Public Library highlighted in ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Community Calendar segment

The Yorkville Public Library was in the limelight Thursday when "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" showcased its "Read With Paws" program during a segment. (Shea Lazansky)

Jennette Weiss was surprised to learn Friday morning one of her Yorkville Library youth programs received a national shoutout from “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” the prior evening. The library’s “Read With Paws” event was highlighted during the show’s “Community Calendar” segment.

“I was shocked; it was so funny” said Weiss, Director of Youth Services at the Yorkville Public Library. “I have no idea how it got started. I was sent a clip this morning. Everyone’s talking about it here at the library. We are thrilled to be acknowledged through that.”

The library hosts “Read with Paws” on the fourth Saturday of every month. The Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club and their certified handlers bring dogs to interact with the children.

Colbert enlisted the help of Glen Ellyn-native, actor Sean Hayes, star of ‘Will & Grace,’ in a humorous segment styled after local public access community calendar shows.

“On (Aug.) 24th at the Yorkville Public Library, it’s ‘Read with Paws’ where kids are encouraged to read to therapy dogs as a way to help struggling readers. But sadly, so many therapy dogs are still illiterate,” Colbert said on his show before setting-up punch lines for other Chicago area local events.

The publicity has already had some impact. Weiss said they’ve already registered someone new for the program today after last night’s buzz.

Weiss said the dogs help create a less stressful environment for the children, motivating them to focus on overcoming the challenges of reading and developing joy for story-telling.

“The dogs seem to listen and be attentive to the children who are reading,” said Weis. “The parents love this program because it’s fun having the opportunity to see their child interact with the dogs.”

She said children often feel anxiety when struggling to read before an adult. However, when this anxiety is replaced by a fluffy, four-legged friend, the child can focus greater on the task and strive towards improving without feeling they are being judged.

Weiss said enriching programs like these have made her 12 years at the library so fulfilling.

“We are blessed with the wonderful patrons that come through here,” said Weiss. “We’ve evolved to design more programming for the community. From programs for adults, all the way down to babies, we want to help our community grow and fully utilize all we have to offer.”