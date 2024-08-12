Sandwich city officials continue to discuss how to address smoking, loitering in city’s downtown

The line to get into the Taste of Sandwich stretched across Railroad Street in the city’s downtown before the tents opened at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 2022. (Shaw file photo)

Sandwich officials continue to talk about how to address smoking and loitering in the city’s business district.

The issue was discussed at the Aug. 5 Committee-of-the-Whole Council meeting. Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham has voiced concerns about people smoking in front of buildings in the downtown.

The Smoke-Free Illinois Act that took effect on Jan. 1, 2008, prohibits smoking in enclosed public places and places of employment and within 15 feet of entrances, exits, windows that open and ventilation intakes.

Latham said he wasn’t against smoking.

“I just think it should be done in a manner that doesn’t inhibit others,” he said. “They should follow the law.”

Latham added that it is an eyesore, especially since city officials are trying to improve the look of the downtown.

“That is not what we need for the direction we’re going,” he said.

The DeKalb County Health Department has the authority to enforce that law.

“What can we do?” asked 1st Ward Alderman Bill Littlebrant. “I don’t know what we can do and actually enforce it. How are we going to make that work?”

Fourth Ward Alderman Rick Whitecotton said he doesn’t think the police department should be involved in enforcing the Smoke-Free Illinois Act.

“I’m not speaking for the chief, but I don’t think it’s something the police want to get into, ticketing cigarette smokers,” he said.

Sandwich City Attorney Cassandra Gottschalk said if the City Council wanted to make it a local ordinance violation, it could be enforced by the city’s code enforcement officer.

“I think that would be less confrontational,” she said.

The issue is expected to be discussed again at a future city meeting.