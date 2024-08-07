Kendall County Public Safety Center renamed in honor of former sheriff

Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg, right, on Aug. 6 helped dedicate the Kendall County Public Safety Center to former Kendall County sheriff Richard Randall, left. (Eric Schelkopf)

In having the Kendall County Public Safety Center named in his honor, former Kendall County sheriff Richard Randall expressed thanks.

“I’m extremely humbled and honored by this recognition,” Randall said during a dedication ceremony on Aug. 6. “I’ve been blessed beyond measure.”

Former Kendall County sheriff Richard Randall, left, speaks during the Aug. 6 dedication ceremony as Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg, right, looks on. (Eric Schelkopf)

His comments came after the building’s new name was unveiled – the Richard A. Randall Public Safety Center. Randall was the Kendall County sheriff from 1986 to 2014 and is the longest serving sheriff in Kendall County history.

Randall retired from service in November 2014. Randall started his law enforcement career at the Yorkville Police Department in 1968. Working his way through the ranks, he served as Yorkville police chief from 1979 to 1986.

He also served with the Bristol-Kendall Fire Department from 1968 until his retirement as captain in 2012.

The dedication ceremony occurred during the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office National Night Out event. The Plano Police Department also participated in the event.

National Night Out, an annual event begun in 1984, is designed to heighten crime-prevention awareness and generate support for local anti-crime programs.

Randall also expressed his thanks to all the 911 dispatchers, fire districts, emergency medical services, law enforcement and emergency management agencies for coming together and serving the citizens of Kendall County.

“From anyone who needed help, thank you,” Randall said.

Randall was involved in the planning, designing and building of the current Kendall County Public Safety Center, which opened in April 1992. He also was instrumental in overseeing the completion of a 121 bed expansion of the Kendall County Jail in 2003-2004.

In his remarks, Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg said Randall has always been a community-minded individual.

“My first memory of Sheriff Randall was seeing him at 4-H fairs, just talking to people and asking kids to show him their projects,” Kellogg said. “It was that commitment to the community.”

Randall hired current Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird to the Sheriff’s Office in 1990. Baird succeeded him as sheriff.

Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird speaks during the Aug. 6 dedication ceremony. (Eric Schelkopf)

“It was an honor to work with him and it’s an honor to be here today,” Baird said.

Baird said he was blessed to take over a department in such great shape because of Randall’s efforts.