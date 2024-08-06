96th Annual Lantz-Stoner Family Reunion to take place Aug. 11

The 96th Annual Lantz-Stoner Family Reunion will take place at noon Sunday, Aug. 11, at Hudson Crossing Park, 65 N. Harrison St. in downtown Oswego. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The related Lantz, Eichelberger, Patterson and Stoner families of Kendall, Kane, Will and DuPage counties will hold their 96th annual reunion and potluck dinner at noon Sunday, Aug. 11, at Hudson Crossing Park, located at 65 N. Harrison St. in downtown Oswego.

The Lantz and Stoner families have held a combined annual reunion since 1939, except for 2020 due to the pandemic, according to a news release from Roger Matile.

Attendees should bring table service, a dish to pass, meat, drinks and family memorabilia, according to the release.

Descendants of John and Daniel Lantz, who settled in Wheatland and Naperville townships in 1850, or Baltzer Lantz, who immigrated to Pennsylvania from the German Palatinate in 1750, are invited, according to the release.

Volunteers are needed to help with table set-up at 11 a.m. the day of the reunion. For more information, call Wanda Horton at 630-947-4559.

For more information on the event, call 331-999-5028, 630-947-4559 or send an email to rnsmatile@gmail.com.