Yorkville Police Department to host ‘Color with Cops’ and Ghostbuster-themed ‘National Night Out’ Aug. 6

Yorkville Police Department Officer Kyle Borowski and children showcase their art at 2023's 'Color with Cops' at the Yorkville Public Library. (Provided by the Yorkville Police Department)

The Yorkville Police Department invites children of all ages to join them at the Yorkville Public Library for their “Color with Cops” event from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.on Aug. 6 at the Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd, Yorkville. Later the same night, the police department will host Ghostbusters-themed festivities as part of National Night Out, designed to raise awareness for community policing.

Parents can register their kids for the free event at yorkville.librarycalendar.com.

The National Night Out event is at 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Riemenschneider Park, 600 Hayden Dr, Yorkville.

Yorkville Police Deputy Chief Garrett Carlyle praised the community’s support for the events.

“Last year, us officers got pretty serious about our coloring and had a blast with the kids,” said Carlyle. “Every time we get an opportunity to interact with the public that’s not for a call, we can just be ourselves and have fun meeting our citizens, especially kids.”

Carlyle said he’s excited for the National Night Out event as well because a particular officer will be donning a terrific Ghostbusters’ outfit. The event features free Ghostbusters-themed family activities and snacks while supplies last.

“We’re not just uniforms and badges; we’re fathers and mothers, husbands and wives,” said Carlyle. “The investment in our community shows when we can interact in a fun way, demonstrating we are all partners in the community.”

Carlyle said he enjoys maintaining relationships with the kids, adults, and teenagers who call Yorkville home.

“As much as this town’s grown over 17 years, we still have that small town feel,” said Carlyle. “Everyone I interact with is super supportive. It’s so fun to smile, laugh, and joke with community members. This is what makes this town special.”

More information on the event can be found at yorkville.il.us.