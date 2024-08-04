Oswego residents can meet with village president as part of community coffee

The Village of Oswego invites all residents to join Village President Ryan Kauffman for Community Kauffee.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. Aug. 10 at Venue 1012, located at 1012 Station Drive in Oswego. Residents will have an opportunity to meet with the village president, discuss community issues, share ideas and learn about infrastructure developments in Oswego.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as coffee and breakfast treats will be served at 8:30 a.m. Residents are requested to RSVP by 5 p.m. by August 8 at 630-551-2347 or by email at pknox@oswegoil.org.

The August Community Kauffee is sponsored by The Brant at Oswego. More information is available by going to bit.ly/AugustCommunityKauffee.