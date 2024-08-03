Work has started to widen Route 71 from Oswego to Yorkville

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that work is underway to reconstruct more than four miles of Illinois 71 in Kendall County, from Orchard Road in Oswego to Illinois 126 in Yorkville. (Provided)

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that work is underway to reconstruct more than four miles of Route 71 in Kendall County, from Orchard Road in Oswego to Route 126 in Yorkville.

The $32.9 million project will reconstruct Illinois 71 from a two- to a four-lane highway with a raised median. Other work includes the installation of storm sewers, box culverts and traffic signals.

Initial work will be off road, with traffic being controlled by flaggers, according to a news release from IDOT. The project is scheduled to be completed in late 2026.

Work is underway to reconstruct more than four miles of Illinois 71 in Kendall County, from Orchard Road in Oswego to Illinois 126 in Yorkville. (Provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation)

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered, according to the release.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and nearly nine million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com.