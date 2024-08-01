Pending storms force rescheduling of Kendall County Fair band performance

Clayton Anderson, 14 of Plano practices showing his Hereford pig during the Kendall County Fair in Yorkville on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Because of expected showers tonight, the band Diamondback – which had been scheduled to play at 7 p.m. at the Kendall County Fair – has had its show moved to Friday night.

In addition, free admission has been extended to 8 p.m., which is when the fair will close for the night. The fair will take place through Sunday at the Kendall County Fairgrounds, 10826 Route 71 in Yorkville.

Other activities at the fair will continue as scheduled. Friday’s live music lineup will start at 4 p.m. with guitarist Michael Mahler followed immediately by Diamondback. The band Coverlicious Rocks will then play until about midnight.

The fair will also feature truck and tractor pulls, western horse speed show and 4-H exhibits.

For a second year, the fair will feature a children’s craft show and toy sale. That event will feature hand crafted items and gently used toys.

The Kendall County 4-H Livestock Auction will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday.

There also will be several other 4-H show events during the fair, including rabbit, sheep, goat and dairy shows.

More information about the Kendall County Fair is available at kendallcountyfairgrounds.org.