Sandwich Police Department to participate in National Night Out after hiatus

The Sandwich Police Department in August 2021 hosted a National Night Out event at the Veteran’s Park Gazebo, 151 E. Railroad St. in downtown Sandwich. (Provided by the city of Sandwich)

Since becoming Sandwich police chief last fall, Kevin Senne has been working to build strong relationships with the community.

As part of that effort, Sandwich Police Department next month will once host a National Night Out celebration. The last time the department participated in National Night Out was in 2021.

The celebration will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Veteran’s Park Gazebo, 151 E. Railroad St. in downtown Sandwich. National Night Out, a nationwide event started in 1984, is designed to heighten crime-prevention awareness and generate support for local anti-crime programs.

The night is also an effort to promote cooperation and unity between law enforcement departments and the communities they serve.

“We’re out there interacting with the residents and having fun with them,” Senne said.

The department holds bimonthly community meetings along with Coffee With a Cop, which is held at different businesses on a rotating basis. In June, the department started its new Walk & Talk initiative where it meets residents in their neighborhoods.

The National Night Out event will feature a DJ, face painting, balloon animals, water balloons, a bouncy house and a dunk tank. Food vendors also will participate in the event.

All proceeds from the event will go to support the Special Olympics of Illinois organization. The organization’s mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities

“That’s a new initiative we’re starting,” Senne said. “Rosati’s is going to sell pizza at National Night Out and all the proceeds they make from the pizza will go to Special Olympics. Stray Dawgs is going to be there and the owner has informed us that any money that he makes from tips will be donated to us, which in turn will be donated to Special Olympics.”

More information about the event is available by contacting Sandwich Sgt. Dan Whitecotton at dwhitecotton@sandwich.il.us or at the Sandwich Police Department’s Facebook page, facebook.com/SandwichPoliceDepartmentIL.