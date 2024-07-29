Kendall County Jail in compliance with all state standards and requirements

The Illinois Department of Corrections Office of Jail and Detention Standards has completed its 2024 inspection of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility and has reported the facility is in compliance with all state standards and requirements.

As part of their annual inspection, the Office of Jail and Detention Standards reviews the facility’s policies and procedures, record keeping, management of inmates and their property, medical and dental care, security, use of force, sanitation, equipment and many other areas of jail operations.

“It is our mission to operate a facility that meets the most stringent industry standards,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. “I’m extremely proud of the men and women who diligently work every day to ensure our mission is achieved. The result of the Jail and Detention Standards report reflects the professionalism and dedication of our staff and their commitment to maintaining a safe and secure facility. I’m proud of the steps taken by the members of this office to provide beneficial services aimed at reducing recidivism and helping people to thrive upon release from our facility.”

The report prepared by the Illinois Department of Corrections Office of Jail and Detention Standards can be found on the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office website under the “Transparency” tab and by clicking on “Annual Reports” or at: https://www.kendallcountyil.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/30731.