Kendall County Circuit Clerk’s Office announces new smartphone application

Kendall County Circuit Clerk Matthew Prochaska has announced the release of a new smartphone application designed to enhance communication with Kendall County residents. (Provided by the Kendall County Circuit Clerk's office)

The app offers a convenient and efficient way for users to access important information from the Circuit Clerk’s office directly from their smartphones.

“The new Kendall County Circuit Clerk app is a significant step forward in our commitment to accessibility and transparency,” Prochaska said in a news release. “We are excited to offer a tool that makes it easier for residents to stay informed and interact with our office.”

The app was developed by TheGovApp.com – a division of OCV, LLC., that is known for creating mobile solutions for clerks’ offices and public safety organizations nationwide.

“More than 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” said OCV Partner and CRO Kevin Cummings in the release. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”

The Kendall County Circuit Clerk app is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play. Users can search for “Kendall County Circuit Clerk, IL” to find and download the app.