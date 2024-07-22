Yorkville Chamber welcomes Steam and Cuts barbershop

Steam and Cuts is located at, 110 E. Countryside Parkway A in Yorkville (Provided by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

Friends, family, and members of the business community gathered for a ribbon cutting on July 8 to welcome Steam and Cuts to the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Attendees enjoyed refreshments and entered to win a raffle basket full of products. Learn more about Steam and Cuts, 110 E. Countryside Parkway A, at yorkvillechamber.org.

Steam and Cuts serves both men and women for hair cuts and styles and shaves.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in Kendall County. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@kendallcountynow.com.