Sandwich to begin street, sidewalk repairs this week

Beginning the week of July 22, the city of Sandwich will begin street and sidewalk improvements in two specific areas. The work will occur on Dayton Street between Church St. (Route 34) and Lions Road and on East Center Street from Main Street to Latham Street. (Provided by the city of Sandwich)

Beginning the week of Monday, July 22, the city of Sandwich will begin street and sidewalk improvements in two specific areas.

The work will occur on Dayton Street between Church St. (Route 34) and Lions Road and on East Center Street from Main Street to Latham Street. It is estimated that these improvements will be made over a three to four week period, depending on weather conditions.

The streets will be milled and repaved. Traffic will remain open in both directions as much as possible for the duration of the project, according to a news release from the city of Sandwich.

Motorists that do not live in these areas are advised to avoid them as much as possible, the release said. Residents who generally park on the street in front of their homes are being advised to find an alternate parking spot while construction takes place in front of their home.

Individuals are also reminded not to walk on the sidewalks for at least 24 hours after they are poured. As some residents may have new sidewalks installed across their driveways, individuals are reminded not to drive on a new sidewalk for a minimum of 72 hours after it has been poured.

The contractor conducting the work is D Construction Inc. Those with any questions or concerns about the work being done or the contractor can contact the city of Sandwich at 815-786-9321, ext. 200.