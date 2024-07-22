Oswego museum to hold history tour of cemeteries

The ornate gate once marked the entrance to Evergreen Cemetery, formerly known as the Oswego Prairie Cemetery. It will be one of the stops on the Oswegoland Heritage Association’s “Oswego History Tour – Church Cemeteries” bus tour, which will take place at noon Saturday, Aug. 17, beginning at the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego. (Provided by the Little White School Museum)

The Oswegoland Heritage Association, the Oswegoland Park District and the Little White School Museum will partner to offer two local history programs in August.

There will be a “History Happy Hour” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Christina’s Grill and Gatherings at Fox Bend Golf Course in Oswego.

This event, for those 21 and older, will explore Oswego’s underground activities, including illegal boxing matches and prohibition-era antics. Admission is $12 for park district residents, $15 for nonresidents and includes a free beverage ticket. Pre-registration is required.

Then, at noon on Saturday, Aug. 17, the bus for the “Oswego History Tour – Church Cemeteries,” will leave from the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego, to visit some of the area’s church cemeteries.

The tour will begin and end at the museum and last about an hour and a half.

Tickets are $7 for residents and $10 for nonresidents. Pre-registration is required.

To register or for more information about these programs, call the park district at 630-554-1010 or visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

For more information about the Little White School Museum, email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.