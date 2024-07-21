July 21, 2024
Kids can read to therapy dogs at Yorkville Library program

The Yorkville Public Library hosts Read with Paws at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27.

Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization.

This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult, so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers.

Those interested must register for their 15-minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited. If unable to attend, contact the library.

The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road.