Yorkville shoppers can win prizes in Chamber’s Summer Tour ‘24 interactive games

The Yorkville Area Summer Tour ‘24 has 34 businesses participating. Each business has an exclusive challenge for players to complete in order to earn their stamp. (Photo provided by Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce.)

Throughout the month of July, Yorkville shoppers are challenged to win raffle prizes by earning as many stamps as possible by visiting local businesses as part of an interactive game hosted by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Yorkville Area Summer Tour ‘24 is in full-swing with 34 participating businesses. Each business has an exclusive challenge for players to complete in order to earn their stamp.

Raffle tickets are awarded based on stamps earned. Each five stamps earns a raffle entry. At 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, the Chamber will host a live Raffle Prize Drawing on their Facebook page.

According to Renee Kryger, president/CEO of the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce, there are a variety of prizes being raffled, including, an $800 gift certificate for the installation of 4 new car tires, gift cards to area businesses, and branded swag items to show off your Yorkville pride. Prizes are being announced on the social media pages for the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce, Yorkville Connect, and Yorkville To Go.

“These businesses are looking forward to the players stopping by to see them and to learn more about the services and/or products they offer,” said Kryger. “We hope everyone will have fun participating and earning more entries for added chances to win one of the many great raffle prizes being offered by area businesses.”

To play, players use their phones to scan QR codes located on event posters or at participating businesses. Players must be 18 or older, however, younger shoppers can play as a family.

Local businesses can still sign up to play. Businesses can register and download an event poster on the website (https://business.yorkvillechamber.org/main-calendar/Details/yorkville-area-summer-tour-24-1122614?sourceTypeId=Hub) or by visiting the Chamber office.

The chamber is looking to repeat the interactive game during the winter holiday shopping season.

Andie Groff, Chocolatier at The Chocolate Shoppe, said customers have been finding the game fun and engaging.

“As a small business here in Kendall County, we love to participate in anything our local communities put together, whether local events for the schools, the Chamber, fundraisers, golf outings, or anything that helps bring a sense of community among our friends and neighbors,” said Groff.

The Chocolate Shoppe features over 400 different chocolates and confections in a dedicated gluten-free facility. They offer everything from Belgian chocolates and sweets, to candied fruits and nuts, fudge, popcorn, ice cream, cheesecake and more.

In order for players to earn their stamp, visitors just have to walk up to the door, and scan the RQ code; no purchase is necessary to participate.

“We (like to) partner with many schools, non-profit organizations, cheer teams and dance teams, youth sports teams, scout troops, missions trip coordinators, to offer fundraising options where they can earn 25-40% of their sales in a donation back to their organization,” said Groff.

The Chocolate Shoppe also offers chocolate making workshops for all age groups. More information can be found at (https://chocolate-shoppe.com/).

Sandra Hurtado, owner of Harmony Aesthetics, another of the game’s participating businesses, said their clients are excited to learn about the game because of the many offered prizes.

Harmony Aesthetics offers a full range of holistic-based skincare services. These include, full body waxing, eyelash extensions, and lash and eyebrow lifting. They have served clients in Yorkville for eights years now.

“Yorkville has been a wonderful community to have our business and we love to support all Yorkville area small businesses,” said Hurtado “Participating in a program like this helps bring awareness and support for all of our community businesses. It shows the widespread community that we are together and want all area businesses to be successful.”

To earn a stamp at Harmony Aeshetics players simply need to complete any service at the business. The business serves men, women, and teens. To see full services visit (https://www.harmonyaesthetics.org/).

“We truly believe in enhancing every client’s natural beauty so they can feel that beauty within,” said Hurtado. “Being in Yorkville and serving the surrounding community has been extremely rewarding as we seriously have the sweetest, most genuine client base we could ever ask for. I feel our community understands the need for supporting small businesses; we truly love and appreciate that.”