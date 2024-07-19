Fox River Valley Foundation awards grants to Kane, Kendall community nonprofits

Representatives from 36 Fox Valley nonprofits gathered Thursday, July 11, at Society 57 in downtown Aurora, where they were awarded grants totaling $587,146 from the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley. (Thomas J. King)

The Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley awarded 36 grants totaling $587,146 to support local nonprofit organizations doing work to improve the Fox River Valley community.

Grants from the foundation’s fall 2023 and spring 2024 cycles, ranging from $2,300 to $100,000, will aid 27 Fox Valley nonprofits in better serving local residents, according to a news release from the foundation.

The foundation’s 2023 to 2024 Youth Engagement in Philanthropy cohort, consisting of 43 high school students from 10 area high schools, awarded nine additional grants to Fox Valley agencies serving youth, according to the release.

All 36 grantees were recognized by a reception the foundation hosted on Thursday, July 11, at Society 57 in Aurora.

The foundation grew from one fund to 670, and from a few small scholarships and grants to over $100 million. The foundation’s success can be accredited to donors and community service providers, said Julie Christman, president and CEO of the foundation, in the release.

The Youth Engagement in Philanthropy cohort will allocate $25,000 to the following nine agencies:

Big Hearts of Fox Valley assists children in District 303 affected by financial hardship. Their grant will fund the purchase of winter coats for children.

CASA Kane County advocates for children in abuse and neglect cases within the Juvenile Court system. Their grant will fund essential items for children in foster care.

Corbella Clinic aids women facing unplanned pregnancies by educating and equipping them to make healthy decisions. Their grant will go toward essential items for new babies.

Hesed House feeds the hungry, clothes the naked, shelters the homeless and gives people the chance to hope again. Their grant is for furnishings for children moving from shelters.

Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry helps stop hunger in Aurora and surrounding communities. Their grant will fund meals for students while out of school.

Marklund Children’s Home aids individuals with disabilities. Their grant will fund new recreation equipment for children and teens.

Northern Illinois Food Bank provides nutritious food and resources to the community. Their grant supports its food backpack program for children in four school districts.

TriCity Family Services provides accessible and affordable mental health services. Their grant will fund therapy and program supplies for youth with eating disorders.

World Relief Chicagoland offers support to help refugee and immigrant families achieve stability. Their grant will support programs for refugee and immigrant children and youth.

The 27 Fox Valley nonprofits that earned grants from the foundation are:

Anderson Humane, an animal shelter in South Elgin, cares for more than 3,000 injured and orphaned animals each year. Their grant will fund shelter renovations.

Aurora Regional Fire Museum preserves fire service history through collections and exhibits while teaching fire safety and prevention. Their grant will fund new fire safety technology.

Batavia United Way raises awareness and support for social service needs and collects community contributions. Their grant will fund technology upgrades.

Campton Historic Agricultural Lands works to preserve and protect historic, agricultural and natural resources. Their grant will be used to purchase environmental controls for collections and archives.

City of Lights Theatre & Cabaret, a new performing arts group, aims to educate and enrich the Fox Valley community with quality musical theater using local artists. Their grant will purchase musical instruments and equipment.

Ecker Center for Behavioral Health delivers accessible behavioral health care including prevention, education and intervention. Their grant will fund sustainable roof replacement.

Embrace Living Communities supports seniors and people with disabilities. Their grant is to replace their facility’s flag pole.

Fox Valley Folklore Society will use their grant to purchase musical equipment for participatory learning opportunities that educate the public about folk music, folklore, storytelling, folk dance, and related arts.

Fox Valley Hands of Hope will use their grant to buy new computers to support staff in providing compassionate guidance for those grieving a death loss.

Fox Valley Music Foundation preserves and presents music of the Fox Valley area. Their grant will help purchase backline music instruments and equipment.

Fox Valley Community Services helps senior citizens live active, independent lives. Their grant will fund the purchase and installation of new flooring.

Fox Valley United Way will purchase a new van to help ensure all families have access to opportunities and resources.

The Joshua Tree Community creates opportunities for developing socialization skills that help members integrate and live within the local community throughout their lives. Their grant will fund a new transit van.

Lazarus House provides hospitality, food, safe shelter and education to guests connected to St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia and western rural Kane County, who are homeless or in need. Their grant will fund building renovations.

Lighthouse Foundation in St. Charles provides substance use recovery and mental health services. Their grant will be used to purchase medical supplies and furnishings.

Lutheran Social Services of Illinois brings healing, justice and wholeness to people and communities. Their grant will go toward group home repairs.

Maddie’s Mitten March, founded by Maddie Bozik when she was just 10, collects, cleans, sorts and distributes winter clothing at no cost to those in need. Their grant will fund new tires for two of Bozik’s signature white, former school buses.

Marklund Children’s Home helps individuals with disabilities. Their grant will fund renovations to their baseball field.

Marquee Youth Stage broadens the reach and impact of theater so that students of all groups may benefit. Their grant is for new theater equipment.

Mutual Ground, Inc. aims to eliminate domestic and sexual violence and substance use. Their grant will be used for building renovations.

Oswegoland Seniors, Inc. promotes clients’ well-being by improving their quality of life and extending independent living. Their grant will be used for an upgraded computer network system.

Prairie State Legal Services ensures equal access to justice and fair treatment under the law by providing legal advice, representation and more. Their grant is for technology upgrades.

SciTech provides STEM learning through mobile initiatives and community engagement. Their grant will be used for furniture and technology for their new office.

St. Charles Arts Council promotes arts and cultural activities in St. Charles. Their grant will help to purchase a new computer.

The START Program offers youth mentoring services and activities at no cost. Their grant will purchase physical activity equipment for youth.

TriCity Family Services provides accessible and affordable mental health services. Their grant is for building renovations and technology.

VNA Health Care improves health equity through accessible and compassionate health care. Their grant will go toward building expansion.

The Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley serves the City of Aurora, Kane County and Kendall County.

For more information, visit cffrv.org.