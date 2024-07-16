Kendall Co. says Illinois legislation changes tax exemptions for disabled veterans

A U.S. Navy veteran salutes the flag Monday, May 27, 2024, during the playing of "Anchors Aweigh" at the DeKalb Memorial Day program at Ellwood House. Tax exemption qualifications will change for disabled veterans with the signing of House Bill 612. (Mark Busch)

Gov. J. B. Pritzker signed House Bill 612 which changes the qualifications for the Disabled Veterans Homestead Exemption and will apply to the 2023 payable and 2024 tax bill.

Previously, a veteran with a disability rating of 70 percent or higher needed a total assessment of $250,000 or less to be tax exempt. Now, the first $250,000 will be exempt from taxes. Any amount over $250,000 is subject to taxation, according to a news release from Kendall County Assessments.

A veteran no longer has to be honorably discharged from the service in order to apply; instead, any veteran with a service-related disability rating of 30 percent or higher is eligible, according to the release.

All World War II veterans will be exempt from property taxation regardless of disability status, according to the release.

For more information, contact the assessment office at 630-553-4146.