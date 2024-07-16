Arby’s restaurants close in Oswego, Yorkville

The Arby’s restaurant at 1508 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville opened in 2019. An adult use cannabis dispensary has submitted plans to take over the building. (Graphic provided by the city of Yorkville)

Arby’s restaurants in Oswego and Yorkville are among those in the Chicagoland area that have recently closed their doors.

Consume Cannabis has several cannabis dispensaries in Illinois, including in St. Charles. According to its website, Consume began in January 2020 with the purpose of providing a better cannabis experience to both medical and recreational consumers.

A public hearing on its plans and its request for a special use permit is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at Yorkville City Hall, 651 Prairie Pointe Drive, Yorkville.

The Arby’s restaurant at 240 Douglas Road in Oswego also recently closed its doors. The restaurant had been in Oswego since approximately 2006, Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty said in an email.

The drive-thru sign at the now closed restaurant directs people to visit the Arby’s restaurants still open in Plano and Aurora.

“From what I’ve been hearing, this was one of several Arby’s restaurants in a local franchise group’s portfolio selected for closure,” Leighty said. “We have already been in communication with various groups about the space and there seems to be a lot of interest.”

Arby’s is known for its classic roast beef sandwiches. An Arby’s restaurant at 2101 Illinois Route 59 in Plainfield also recently closed.

The national restaurant chain Jack in the Box recently announced that it plans to take over a recently closed Arby’s restaurant in Countryside. Jack in the Box has also announced plans to open restaurants in Plainfield, New Lenox and Naperville.