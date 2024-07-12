State Rep. Kifowit to host annual community recycle and shred day Saturday

Pictured are shred and recycle event volunteers along with State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego; Aurora Ald. Edward Bugg; and Derrick Hicks and Randy Ryder of AAMOU. State Rep. Kifowit will host her annual Community Recycle & Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 13, 2024, at her district office’s parking lot, 1677 Montgomery Road, Aurora. (photo provided by State Representative Stephanie Kifowit )

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, will host her annual Community Recycle & Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 13, at her district office’s parking lot, 1677 Montgomery Road, Aurora.

Sponsored in part by KCT Credit Union, the event promotes environmental responsibility with electronics recycling, onsite paper shredding and collections for cell phones, eyeglasses and used book collections, according to a news release from Kifowit’s office.

Donations benefit Lions Club International, SCARCE, Mutual Ground and the Will County jail, according to the release.

Volunteers from YWCA Metropolitan Chicago will support the event, according to the release.