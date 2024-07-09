Sandwich Police Department to crack down on speeding

The Sandwich Police Department has announced a new enforcement effort to crack down on speeding.

The department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up enforcement efforts across the state in an effort to reduce speeding.

Throughout the month of July, motorists can expect increased patrols looking for speeding as well as other traffic violations.

“Speeding causes unnecessary danger on our roads,” Sandwich Police Sgt. Dan Whitecotton said in a news release from the Sandwich Police Department. “Speed greatly reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object or an unexpected curve. Speeding drivers put themselves, their passengers and other motorists at tremendous risk.”

During the speeding enforcement campaign, officers will intensify enforcement of posted speed limits.

“Offenders will be stopped and ticketed, especially on U.S. Route 34 and other major thoroughfares, where most of our speed-related crashes occur,” Whitecotton said. “Our goal is to save lives.”

The speed enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.