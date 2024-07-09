Oswego police release results of 4th of July traffic enforcement campaign

The Oswego Police Department issued 49 seat belt citations during its Fourth of July traffic enforcement campaigns.

In addition, the department made three driver’s license arrests and issued four distracted driving citations, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department. Oswego police joined forces with more than 200 other state and local law enforcement agencies to get drunk and drugged drivers off the roads, encourage seat belt use and enforce speeding and other traffic laws.

The enforcement period was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” programs.