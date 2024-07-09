Oswego District 308 schools getting paint makeovers

Several Oswego School District 308 buildings will get fresh coats of paint in the coming months.

At the June 27 Oswego School Board meeting, board members approved a $182,500 painting contract with RLV Services LLC of Lombard.

Painting projects are planned for Boulder Hill Elementary School, Churchill Elementary School, East View Academy, Lakewood Creek Elementary School, Long Beach Elementary School and Old Post Elementary School.

At Boulder Hill, the school’s main lobby will be painted along with five hallways, a side entry alcove, 10 bathrooms and the school’s cafeteria. The walls in the main hallway at Churchill will be painted while two gyms will be painted at Eastview along with the main office and the information technology office.

The second grade girls and boys bathrooms will be painted at Fox Chase while several classrooms will be painted at Lakewood Creek along with part of the school’s gym, the walls of the music room and hallways on the building’s second floor.

At Long Beach, the school’s main lobby, hallways, stairwell and side entry door, door frames and window frames are set to be painted. Painting projects at Old Post include the main office, two additional offices, gym, three stairways and cafeteria walls and doors.