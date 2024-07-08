Yorkville hosts Midsummer Makers Market this weekend

Vendors showcased handmade goods inside Fox Republic Brewing Co. during the Sips and Sunshine Makers Market event on June 1, 2024, in downtown Yorkville. (David Petesch)

From noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14, The Makers Market will conduct the second annual Midsummer Makers Market at Yorkville Town Square Park, North Bridge Street.

More than 90 small businesses will be represented. There will be music, food and shopping available. The event is free to attend and open to the public. A list of vendors will be updated in the discussion section of the event’s Facebook post. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1070350837539946?active_tab=about.