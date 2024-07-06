Oswego village officials begin neighborhood outreach meetings this month

Village President Ryan Kauffman and Oswego village trustees invite residents to the first Village Board on Your Block event from 5 to 7 p.m. July 23 outside the Southbury subdivision clubhouse (Photo provided by the village of Oswego)

Village President Ryan Kauffman and Oswego village trustees invite residents to the first Village Board on Your Block event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23 outside the Southbury subdivision clubhouse.

The event will offer the chance for community members of all ages to engage directly with village leaders and discuss important issues impacting their neighborhoods.

“Our village thrives when we come together to share ideas, address concerns and celebrate our community spirit,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said in a news release from the village of Oswego. “Events like these provide a vital platform for open communication and collaboration, ensuring that our residents’ voices are heard and valued.”

Residents are encouraged to talk with the Village Board about important issues such as the transition to Lake Michigan water and updates on the Wolfs Crossing construction project. Residents may voice their concerns, ask questions and learn about the latest developments within the village.

Frozen treats will be served at the event. More Village Board on Your Block events will be scheduled.

The Southbury subdivision clubhouse is located at 501 Southbury Boulevard in Oswego. The Village Board on Your Block event will take place rain or shine and RSVPs are not required.

More information is available at bit.ly/JulyVBonYourBlock.