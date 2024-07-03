Kendall County Fourth of July fireworks and festivities

Oswego’s Fourth of July Fireworks display will start about 9:30 p.m. at Prairie Point Park on Thursday July 4. Rain date is July 5. (Photo provided)

Oswego’s Fourth of July Fireworks display will start about 9:30 p.m. at Prairie Point Park on Thursday July 4. Rain date is July 5.

Prairie Point Park is located at 4120 Plainfield Road in Oswego.

The Oswego Police Department will limit parking and travel routes prior to and immediately following the annual Independence Day fireworks celebration, according to the village.

The display will begin about 9:30 p.m. and will last about 15-20 minutes in duration.

All fireworks viewers are encouraged to use the parking lots of Traughber Junior High School, Eastview Academy, Prairie Point Elementary and Oswego High School. ADA accessible parking will be made available off Plank Drive in front of the school district’s bus transportation lot with eight additional spots at Prairie Point Park coming in off of Grove Road, according to the village.

Temporary ‘no parking’ signs will be posted at the following locations:

• IL Route 71 between Route 34 and Forest Avenue

• Franklin Street (fire hydrant side only)

• Wilmette and Calumet streets

• Plainfield Road between Route 71 and Linden Drive

• Grove Road between Plainfield Road and Arboretum Way

• Bell Court

• Woolley Road between Plainfield Road and Colchester

Regulatory ‘no parking’ signs are posted on both sides of Stonehill Road, Theodore Drive, Templeton Drive and Plank Drive.

Both temporary and regulatory ‘no parking’ signs will be strictly enforced. As a reminder, parking on private property is prohibited unless you have prior permission from the landowner, according to the village.

To alleviate traffic congestion, traffic patterns will be altered at several intersections throughout the area and at school parking lot exits. The areas affected by these changes include:

• Both parking lots of the Oswego High School and Eastview Academy will only be allowed to travel northbound on Route 71.

• Motorists traveling east on Franklin Street will only be allowed to turn southbound onto Route 71

• Motorists exiting Stonehill Road onto Wolf Road will be required to turn eastbound onto Wolf’s Crossing only

• Motorists exiting Stonehill Road onto Woolley Road will be required to turn eastbound onto Woolley Road

• Motorists exiting onto Woolley Road from the Traughber Junior High School lot will only be allowed to travel northbound on Colchester Drive or eastbound on Woolley Road.

For non-event traffic, northbound Plainfield Road traffic will be asked to turn eastbound Woolley Road and use Douglas Road to enter into town, according to the village.

The public is invited to be in the parade that lines up at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 7. Decorate your bike, stroller, pet, or yourself and join us. Parade begins at 1 p.m. (behind the Police Department on North Street) This is a walking parade, please no vehicles.

A festival goes at at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring Touch-A-Truck, food, ice cream, games, and activities.

The city of Plano presents fireworks on Sunday, July 7. This event is at Plano High School’s Reaper Stadium, 704 W. Abe St. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Concessions by Plano Sports Boosters.

The Sandwich Park District presents the Freedom Days Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6. Go to https://sandwichparkdistrict.org/freedom-days/ for more parade information. Rain date is Sunday, July 7.

Fireworks Display

The Sandwich Park District hosts fireworks display located at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, Suydam Road and Fair Wind Boulevard. Food trucks and vendors will be onsite. Bring your blankets and chairs and save your spot. Festivities including live entertainment, music, food, games and fireworks. The fairgrounds open at 3 p.m. Admission $10 per vehicle. Cash only.

The Yorkville Independence Day parade begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 4 starting at the Yorkville High School and ending at Town Square Park.

Parade Route: Game Farm Road, Somonauk Street, Church Street, West Main Street and the parade will end at the water tower. View the Parade Route Map for more details.

Town Square activities

The activities begin immediately after the parade and end at noon and will include children’s foot races, bounce houses and a performance by the Yorkville Community Band. In addition to activities, food and drinks will be available for purchase at Town Square by local vendors, according to the city.

Children’s foot races

Join the fun at the Children’s Foot Races, sponsored by the Yorkville Junior Women’s Club begin at 10:30 a.m. Kids ages 1 to 12 are welcome to race against friends and neighbors in their age group.

Fireworks

The fireworks will begin at dusk and will be shot off near the corner of IL Route 47 and Countryside Parkway.

Countryside Parkway will be partially shut down west bound between the Hampton Inn and Goodwill and East Bound between the Hampton Inn and McHugh Road. Access to Goodwill and the Hampton Inn will not be obstructed.

The Yorkville American Legion offers a good viewing spot. Open to the public. Yorkville American Legion is located at 9054 East Veterans Parkway, Yorkville.