Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for July

1959: Kendall County officials at the opening of Bypass Route 30 are, left to right, Oswego Township Supervisor Wayne Fosgett, Kendall County Supt. of Highways Hugh B. Belford, Oswego Township Road Commissioner Kenneth Gowran, Boulder Hill developer Donald Dise, State Sen. Merritt J. Little, Kendall County Board Chairman Russell Naden, Bristol Township Supervisor Ernest Zeiter and Kendall County Sheriff Frank Willman. (Provided by Jeff Farren)

Compiled by Jeff Farren from the files of the Kendall County Record, 1864-present.

July 2019

Yorkville Mayor John Purcell announced that his top choice for new police chief is Jim Jensen. Jensen, a Yorkville High School graduate, is currently deputy chief in Oswego. He was the top pick of more than 35 applicants.

July 2014

No criminal charges will be filed in a yearlong investigation into how Kendall County Board members claimed per diem payments for attending meetings, Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis announced.

July 2009

Construction has begun on a whitewater recreational facility at the Glen D. Palmer Dam in Yorkville.

July 2004

Landscaped medians remain in the plan for Bristol Ridge Road, despite citizen objections.

July 1999

The City of Joliet will soon grow farther into Kendall County as they plan to annex 500 more acres near Caton Farm and Ridge Roads in NaAuSay Township.

July 1994

Yorkville High School Athletic Director Robert Evans had his head shaved in the Town Square as part of a fundraiser for the new YHS weight room building. Fellow teacher David Schmelze was the high bidder to do the trimming.

July 1989

The Kendall County Board voted down a proposal to buy a 243-acre parcel in Bristol Township, near Kennedy Road and the Blackberry Creek for a possible forest preserve. (It is now Blackberry Oaks Golf Course).

July 1984

Work has begun on a turn lane on Route 47 at the entrance to Countryside Center. Route 47 is currently two lanes.

July 1979

The three members of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Department Merit Commission all resigned. They charged the administration “circumvented” the commission on all personnel matters.

July 1974

James Garnett has been named new superintendent of the Yorkville Schools. William Carpenter was hired as new assistant principal at Yorkville High School.

July 1969

The Yorkville Jaycees are continuing their development of the old fish hatchery on the Blackberry Creek, at the extension of Center Street. Considerable more money is required and the Jaycees solicit any financial help from the public.

July 1964

City employees began painting lines along Bridge Street in the loop, as parallel parking comes to downtown. Extra space is allotted to allow easier access in and out. It certainly is a different appearance to the street, and we’ll probably get used to it in time.

July 1959

The grand opening of the new Bypass Route 30 through Montgomery was held this week. Many hope it will take some of the truck traffic off Route 47, but we doubt it. If they ever decide to make 47 through Yorkville into a four-laner, we suggest they move all the buildings back 35 feet, that’ll give plenty of space for the highway and for parallel parking.

July 1954

C. R. Williams, new superintendent of the Yorkville schools has moved to Yorkville. He drove to California and brought Mrs. Williams and their possessions back with him.

July 1949

The dedication of the entrance to the Memorial Athletic field took place July 4. The honor roll at the north side park was also retired as part of the ceremony. The new Memorial entrance was sponsored by the Yorkville Lions Club and Yorkville Amateur Athletic Association. The stone entrance was refurbished by the Yorkville American Legion and rededicated in 2004.

July 1944

A Navy plane made a crash landing in a field southeast of Plattville when it had motor failure. Ensign Charles F. McManus lost his life preceding the crash when he bailed from such a low altitude that his chute failed to take effect. McManus, co-pilot, was the last to leave the plane, the pilot electing to ride it in alone. Five other crew members parachuted to safety.

July 1939

John Hayden got a motorcycle last week. Yorkville Chief of Police Frank Martyn tried it out by standing on the saddle and riding down the hill south of town. It’s a good trick if you can get away with it, which Frank did.

July 1934

Laverne Hanson went to Brookfield to visit the new zoo there, which we have heard proclaimed as a fine one.

July 1929

The new 45-mile speed limit that is having a trial in this state might just as well be repealed as far as accidents are concerned if drivers will not drive up close to this limit. Some motorists get on the highway drive at a speed about 20 miles an hour and wonder why they have trouble keeping their fenders in an unscratched condition.

July 1924

But a short time ago the road between the bridges in Yorkville was placed in good condition by the men of Commissioner E. M. Bromley of Bristol. It is fast returning to its former impassable condition and unless something is down soon, there will be more cause for complaint.

July 1919

Harry Clark of Oswego is suffering from the pain of a broken arm, being kicked by an unbroken horse.

July 1914

Frank G. Harris shipped 26 head of cattle Friday that sold for $9.45 on the Chicago market. They didn’t quite top the market but were near it.

July 1909

Oak Grove Cemetery In Bristol has improved in looks by the installation of a fine new iron fence.

July 1904

Dr. Frazier has bought a small lot between the reading room and George Mewhirter’s new office building on Bridge Street and will put up an office there.

July 1899

Fire was discovered breaking out from the roof of the old paper mill in Yorkville and the fire was well under way when the alarm was turned on. Put up by J. P and E. A Black some 40 years ago it was one of the principal mills in Illinois for many years. Its first business was the manufacture of printing paper from rags and the first issue of the Record was printed from paper made there.

July 1894

The Congregational Church of Oswego and parsonage were destroyed by fire.

July 1889

The dangers of a July drought are being surely dispelled, the heavy rain on Sunday caught many farmers with their hay down.

July 1884

W. W. Van Emmon has purchased the elevator property in Yorkville.

July 1879

George W. Parker of Wenona was visiting Yorkville recently. While trying a mower, the excitement was so intense that the sickle ran over his head, taking off all the hair. No damage was done except to spoil a good-looking man.

July 1874

Master George Seely is practicing the art of “Slinging Lighting” at the Yorkville telegraph office.

July 1869

The Yorkville Post Office has been moved into Seely’s drug store.

July 1864

On last Saturday afternoon 50 or 60 of the neighbors assembled at the house of Mr. West Matlock to assist in raising the frame for a large barn, 30x50. Supper was prepared in the evening under the trees.