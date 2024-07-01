Naperville woman is Oswego PrairieFest quilt winner

Sharon Di Prima, winner of the Quilters Dozen 2024 PrairieFest Quilt Raffle, picked up the quilt with her mother (from left), alongside Quilters Dozen President Diana Schlosser. (Provided by the Little White School Museum)

The Quilters Dozen 2024 PrairieFest Quilt Raffle winner is Sharon Di Prima of Naperville.

Picking up the winning quilt at the end of this year’s PrairieFest community celebration were Sharon Di Prima, mother of the winner, Di Prima and Quilters Dozen President Diana Schlosser.

In addition, this year’s “People’s Choice” winner at the PrairieFest Quilt Show, held at Oswego’s historic Little White School Museum, “Nebula” by Jeanne Hester, hand quilted by the Quilters Dozen. Second place was shared by two entries, “Patchwork of the Crosses” by Janet DeMont, and “Ballerina in the Window” by Heather Parikh of Oswego.