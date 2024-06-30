Montgomery cites gas station for underage tobacco sale

The Montgomery Police Department conducted tobacco compliance checks to ensure that businesses vending tobacco did not sell to anyone under 21. (Gene J)

The Montgomery Police Department conducted tobacco compliance checks at businesses throughout the village on Wednesday, June 26.

The checks ensured that businesses vending tobacco did not sell to anyone under 21.

Of the 18 businesses checked, only one failed the compliance check – Rebel Gas Station, 2110 Orchard Road, according to a news release from the police department.

The Montgomery Police Department contacted the establishment and the clerk who authorized the sale and cited the employee for selling tobacco to a minor, according to the release.

The businesses checked include those within the village of Montgomery’s jurisdiction.