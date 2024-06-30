Kendall County 4-H raises $10,000 at annual pork chop dinner fundraiser

4-H youth helped take tickets, serve meals and thank supporters during the annual drive-through pork chop dinner fundraiser on Thursday, June 20. (Provided by the Kendall County 4-H Foundation)

The Friends of Illinois Extension and Kendall County 4-H Foundation’s annual pork chop dinner fundraiser was held Thursday, June 20, at the Kendall County Fairgrounds in Yorkville.

Drive-through dinner volunteers served 695 meals with help from 4-H families and leaders, Master Gardeners and other Extension volunteers. The annual event raised about $10,000 again this year, Executive Director Diane Morris said.

“We are grateful for the continued community support of 4-H and Extension programs through this annual fundraising dinner,” Morris said in a release from 4-H. “In addition, many businesses and individuals go the extra mile to help us cover our expenses, and we are humbled by their efforts.”

4-H youth deliver a meal to a car during the Illinois Extension and Kendall County 4-H Foundation’s annual pork chop dinner fundraiser on Thursday, June 20. (Provided by the Kendall County 4-H Foundation)

Sponsors for the fundraiser include: Brummel Realty LLC, Compeer Financial, Dhuse Chiropractic, Dhuse Enterprises Inc., Grainco F.S. Inc., Grundy Bank, Heartland Bank & Trust, Kellogg Farms, Law Office of Daniel J. Kramer, Marie McNelis Bracken, Wesley and Diane Morris, Joel and Nancy Ottosen, S&H Seed Service, Dr. Gary & Beverly Schlapp, John and Kay Shaw, Stewart Farms Partnership and Bob and Sarah Stewart, according to the release.

In-kind donors include Clearview Pork Farm and Kendall County Pork Producers, according to the release.

The following 4-H families sold the most tickets this year (in order): Efurd, Wallen, Walsh and Brummel. The Stewart, Glenn and McAssey families earned honorable mention, according to the release.

All event proceeds will go toward Illinois extension programs in Kendall County, including 4-H Youth Development, Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists and more, according to the release.

For more information, visit go.illinois.edu/extensiondkk or call 630-553-5823.