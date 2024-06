Plano American Legion member Art Killey was the guest speaker at the Legion's Nov. 11 Veterans Day Dinner. The legion will host its First Annual Family Fun Picnic on June 29 at 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano. (photo provided by the Plano American Legion)

Plano American Legion Post 395 will host its first Family Fun Picnic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano.

Burgers, hot dogs, table service, children’s games, children’s goodie bags and bags for the adults will be provided, according to a news release from the post.

Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share and a suggested donation of $10 per family, according to the release.

For more information, call 630-552-8313.