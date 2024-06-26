Sandwich to hold open house Wednesday regarding upcoming road projects

Sandwich City Hall Annex, 128 E. Railroad St. is where the open house will be held on Wednesday, June 26. (Shaw Media file photo)

The city of Sandwich on Wednesday will host an open house regarding the planned reconstruction of Main Street between Center Street and Pleasant Avenue and the Pratt Road bridge replacement.

The open house will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. in the City Hall Annex, 128 E. Railroad St. in downtown Sandwich. Comments can also be submitted by email to cityofsandwich@sandwich.il.us until 3 p.m. July 17.

The city continues on concentrate on road projects. A $3.4 million project to replace and widen a portion of North Latham Street in Sandwich is set for completion in early September.

“It looks like we’re making good progress,” said Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham, who updated members of the citizens advisory committee about the status of the project during the committee’s June 13 meeting. “We should have it finished at the beginning of September, right before the Sandwich Fair starts.”

The 136th edition of the Sandwich Fair, put on by the Sandwich Fair Association, will take place from Sept. 4 to 8. The fair usually attracts between 150,000 and 200,000 people each year.

Good weather has helped to move the project along. The project, which started in March, is being funded by local, state and federal funds.

When completed, more than a mile of existing pavement will be widened and replaced. The project runs from the railroad tracks at East Center Street north to Sandhurst Drive.

Sewer and water improvements also are part of the project.

“We’re going to do a similar type of project on North Main Street,” Latham said. “It hasn’t been done for many years.”