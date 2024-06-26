Baseball: Here is the 2024 Record Newspapers All-Area team

Yorkville's Nate Harris (15) hits a grand slam against Oswego during a baseball game at Oswego High School in April 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Here is the 2024 Record Newspapers All-Area baseball team.

Plano senior Kaden Aguirre

Kaden Aguirre, Plano, senior, pitcher/right fielder: Committed to Joliet Junior College, the Kishwaukee River all-conference pick posted a 7-0 record and batted .410 with a .538 on-base percentage in leading Plano to its first winning season and 20 wins for the first time since 2011. Aguirre posted a 3.58 ERA and struck out 67 batters over 60⅔ innings. At the plate had 11 doubles, three triples, two homers, 32 RBIs and 38 runs scored.

Oswego East senior Bode Bregar

Bode Bregar, Oswego East, senior, pitcher: Loras commit posted 5-2 record in 11 appearances, 10 of them starts, with a 3.72 ERA and 51 strikeouts over 47 innings.

Plano senior Jake Decker

Jake Decker, Plano, senior, left fielder: All-conference pick in KRC and Waubonsee Community College commit broke Plano single-season record with 54 runs scored. Decker batted .402 with a .507 on-base percentage, adding eight doubles, two triples, three homers, 26 RBIs and 29 stolen bases.

Yorkville senior Nate Harris

Nate Harris, Yorkville, senior, outfielder/pitcher: Kentucky commit and SPC all-conference pick batted .365 with .504 on-base percentage, 1.148 OPS and .644 slugging percentage for 21-13 Foxes’ team that took second in the SPC West. Harris had 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, six homers, 30 RBIs and 42 runs scored.

Yorkville Christian junior Nolan Hooper

Nolan Hooper, Yorkville Christian, junior pitcher: Repeat All-Area selection posted a 3-4 record with a 2.2 ERA and 74 strikeouts over 47 innings.

Sandwich senior Chance Lange

Chance Lange, Sandwich, senior, pitcher/shortstop: All-conference pick batted .347 with .476 on-base percentage and .996 OPS, with 34 hits, nine doubles, two homers, 27 RBIs and 35 runs scored. On the mound posted a 3-2 record with a 2.35 ERA and 49 strikeouts.

Sandwich senior Tyler Lissman

Tyler Lissman, Sandwich, senior, outfielder: Augsburg commit led 17-12 Sandwich team that took third in the KRC in almost every offensive statistical category. Batted team-high .418 with .487 on-base percentage and 1.079 OPS and led Indians with 41 hits, 12 doubles, 40 RBIs and 32 runs scored.

Oswego senior Noah Mottet

Noah Mottett, Oswego, senior, pitcher: An all-conference pitcher, the lefty-throwing Mottet led Oswego in wins with a 7-1 record. “Noah was a constant on the mound and always found ways to win,” Oswego coach Joe Giarrante said. Mottet finished his varsity career with a 13-1 record.

Oswego East senior Jackson Petsche

Jackson Petsche, Oswego East, senior: Southeastern Community College commit batted a team-high .352 with a .430 on-base percentage and .973 OPS. Lefty hitter had 37 hits with eight doubles, four homers, 24 RBIs and 20 runs scored. Also walked 15 times and had 11 stolen bases.

Plano sophomore Jason Phillips

Jason Phillips, Plano, sophomore, third baseman/pitcher: Impressive sophomore recorded a hit in all but one game, including a Plano record 30-game hit streak, with 50 total hits on the season. All-conference pick in the KRC batted .485 with a .576 on-base percentage and .757 slugging percentage, with 13 doubles, five homers, 48 RBIs and 35 runs scored. On the mound posted a 3-4 record with two saves and a 3.00 ERA, with 44 strikeouts over 30⅓ innings.

Yorkville junior Preston Regnier

Preston Regnier, Yorkville, junior, pitcher: Unheralded coming into the spring, right-handed pitcher delivered in multiple roles for injury-ravaged Foxes’ pitching staff. Regnier, an all-conference pick, posted an 8-3 record with a 2.10 ERA and 49 strikeouts over 36⅔ innings. Batters hit just .189 against him.

Oswego senior Nick Tickle

Nick Tickle, Oswego, senior, pitcher: An all-conference player, Tickle posted a 3-2 record on the season with four saves, transitioning from relief to a starter’s role midway through. Tickle led Oswego in appearances, and pitched to a team-low 2.50 ERA with 41 strikeouts over 35 innings.

Yorkville sophomore Jailen Veliz

Jailen Veliz, Yorkville, sophomore: All-conference shortstop batted .322 with a .417 on-base percentage and .831 OPS with 28 hits, 20 RBIs, 18 runs scored and 10 stolen bases.

Yorkville senior Kam Yearsley

Kam Yearsley, Yorkville, senior, first base/outfield/pitcher: John A. Logan commit was an Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A All-State pick and SPC all-conference selection. Dangerous left-handed hitter followed up monster junior year by batting .462 with a .587 on-base percentage, 1.508 OPS and .962 slugging percentage, with 48 hits, nine doubles, two triples, 13 homers, 54 RBIs, 34 runs scored and 19 walks.

Honorable mention

Taylor Adams, Sandwich, senior; Landon Begovac, Newark, junior; Braden Behringer, Sandwich, sophomore; Chris Barbor, Sandwich, senior; Jacob Cronshaw, Yorkville, senior; Christian Martyn, Oswego East, senior; Daniel Rodriguez, Yorkville, senior; Easton Ruby, Oswego, junior; Jess Seaton, Yorkville Christian, senior; Jacsen Tucker, Oswego East, freshman; Payton Wills, Newark, junior.