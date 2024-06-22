Yorkville Public Library to offer a Career Resource Fair, plant program and more in July

Yorkville Public Library Adult Services Department Services and Events for July 2024:

One Stop Career Resource Center: From 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, July 10 and 24, workNet Batavia will be in the library for drop-in career services. For individuals looking for work, trying to enhance skills or thinking about pivoting to a new career, workNet Batavia may be able to help. WorkNet’s staff will be available to assist attendees with one-on-one coaching, resume creation and enhancement, job search strategies, LinkedIn, mock interviews and career readiness workshops.

Getting the Dirt on Gardening: Easy Care Natives: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, Yorkville Public Library will host a program that takes a look at native plants that are low maintenance and grow in a wide range of conditions. Native grasses, wildflowers, trees and shrubs will be covered.

Recurring Groups

YPL Puzzle Swap: During business hours, individuals can drop in to swap gently-used puzzles with some of the library’s.

English Language Learners Classes: On Mondays through Thursdays and Saturdays, the library will host free, conversation-based classes to help people new to the community learn English.

Threads & More: At 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, the “Threads & More” group will hold their monthly meeting. This informal group allows participants to work on crocheting, knitting, sewing etc. projects and converse with other “threaders.”

The group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. Adults 18 and older are allowed, and no registration is required.

Books & Cooks Book Club: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, Yorkville Public Library will host a book club dedicated to reading and sharing new recipes and/or treats inspired by the monthly reading.

Roaming Readers Walking Club: At 9 a.m. Fridays, July 5 and 19, individuals can meet at Hoover Forest Preserve in Yorkville to walk and talk about books. The forest preserve is located at 11285 W. Fox Road.

Registration is required and the event may be canceled due to weather.

Dabblers: Adult Painting Class for Beginners: At 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, Carolyn Kyle will be at the library to teach attendees the basics of painting. Each month will focus on a different technique, medium or style.

Lunch Bunch Book Club: At noon Wednesday, July 10, the Lunch Bunch Book Club will eat lunch and discuss their monthly book. Meetings are the second Wednesday of every month at noon in the library’s Board Room.

Chair Yoga: At 10:15 a.m. Thursdays, July 11, 18 and 25, Yorkville Public Library will host Chair Yoga to benefit adults of all ages. The event will be held in the library’s Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Space is limited and registration is required.

Dungeons & Dragons Group: At 4 p.m. Thursdays, July 11, 18 and 25, local gaming enthusiasts will coach new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are every Thursday evening and open to people 18 and older.

Healthy Cooking with Jess: Retirement Well-th: At 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, certified Holistic Health Coach, Jess Stewart, will demonstrate how easy and simple healthy cooking can be.

Yorkville Public Library’s monthly series on nutrition and wellness teaches participants how to care for themselves after retirement and beyond.

Psychological Thriller Book Club: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, Yorkville Public Library will host its new book club on psychological thrillers, mysteries and suspenseful stories.

The club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month to discuss a different book.

Men’s Book Club: At 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, the Men’s Book Club will meet to discuss its monthly book.

The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month. No registration is required, and newcomers are welcome.

Branch by Branch: The Genealogy Club: At 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, participants can explore their roots and learn how to use online resources to dig into their families’ past through this social group.

If possible, attendees should bring their own laptops. The library has a limited number of computers they can provide.

Horror Book Club: At 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, fans of horror stories can attend the Horror Book Club.

The club will meet on the fourth Monday of each month to discuss a new spooky book.

Adult Creative Writing Group: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, the Adult Creative Writing Group will meet to discuss different topics of writing and encourage written excellence.

This group is available to all adults passionate about words. Meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of the Month.

Monday Movie Madness: At 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, attendees can enjoy a free afternoon movie with friends on the last Monday of each month.

A complete list of upcoming movies can be found on the library’s website.

Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road. For more information on upcoming events, check out the library’s website at yorkville.lib.il.us/.