Oswego’s Venue 1012 next outdoor concert is Saturday

Oswego’s 2024 event series is underway at Venue 1012, 1012 Station Drive. Sparks Fly, a Taylor Swift tribute, drew a record-breaking crowd on Thursday, June 6, and Red Wanting Blue will perform on Saturday, June 22.

Venue 1012′s third season offers family-friendly music and movies with food, beverages and lawn seating. Attendees can bring their own food but not beverages. Wine, beer, hard seltzer and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at concerts, according to a release from the venue.

Tickets are now on sale.

June 22: Red Wanting Blue

Aug. 24: Sins N’ Roses & Electric Shock–The AC/DC Show

Tickets cost $15 for ages 13 and up, $10 for active military and veterans and children 12 and under are always free. Door tickets are an additional $5, according to the release.

Attendees can save money with a two-person package for $25, or $15 for active military and veterans; door tickets are an additional $10. Four-bundle concert passes are available until June 22 for $45 for ages 13 and up or $30 for active military/veterans, according to the release.

For more information, visit venue1012.com.