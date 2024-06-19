Next concert at Oswego’s Venue 1012: Red Wanting Blue on Saturday

Venue 1012 is located at 1012 Station Drive near the intersection of Mill and Orchard roads in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Tickets are now on sale for the next concert at Venue 1012 in Oswego,

Midwestern band Red Wanting Blue will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 22.

Red Wanting Blue blends, which performed at Oswego’s Beats & Eats in 2016, blends rock with Americana and folk, appealing to all music lovers, according to a release from the village of Oswego.

In addition to live music, local food and cold drinks, including craft beer, the signature vodka lemonade and an array of non-alcoholic options will be available on site. Outside food is permitted, according to the village.

Don’t forget to bring a lawn chair or blanket for this show. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Check out Red Wanting Blue’s latest music videos and buy your tickets now: bit.ly/Venue1012RedWantingBlue