Yorkville Library hosts stories in the park Wednesdays

Yorkville Public Library will host stories in the park once again at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, the stories will take place at Town Square, 301 N. Bridge St. At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, the stories will take place at Countryside Pavilion Park, 105 W. Countryside.

Other June library programs

“Only One You”: At 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20, YPL will read the book, “Only One You” by Linda Kranz, then paint rocks to resemble the fish in the book. This fish will be displayed in the Children’s Courtyard for all to see. Registration is required.

Read with Paws: At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization.

This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult, so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers.

Those interested must register for their 15-minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited. If unable to attend, contact the library.

Tapestry Weaving: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, Jodi will be back at the library to teach participants how to create a tapestry. This event is for all ages. Registration is required. All materials will be provided.

Family FORT Night: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, those interested can build forts at YPL and cozy up with a book. Registration is required. Attendees must bring their own supplies and flashlights to build their family fort.

Yorkville Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The library is located at 902 Game Farm Road.

For more information or to register for any events, go to yorkville.lib.il.us/.