Oswego Police issue 54 citations during Memorial Day traffic enforcement campaign

The Oswego Police Department issued 54 citations during the recent Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign.

“Through the Memorial Day enforcement campaign, we helped make Illinois roads safer and spread the word that seat belts and child safety restraints save lives,” Oswego Police Department public information officer Cathy Nevara said in a news release.

As part of the enforcement campaign, the department issued 44 seat belt citations, five distracted driving citations and one stop sign/traffic signal citation. The department also issued one citation for driving without insurance and made three drivers license related arrests.

The Illinois “Click It or Ticket” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.