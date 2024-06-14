Montgomery to honor veterans, first responders with new monuments

The Village of Montgomery, Fox Valley Park District and other groups will honor veterans, first responders and essential workers at 5 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Montgomery Park, 301 N. River St. (Provided by the Village of Montgomery)

The Village of Montgomery and Fox Valley Park District will honor its veterans, first responders and essential workers with the unveiling and dedication of two new monuments at 5 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Montgomery Park, 301 N. River St.

The monuments will support and serve as a lasting tribute to the bravery, selflessness and dedication of veterans, first responders and essential workers who have contributed to the Montgomery community and beyond, according to a news release from the village.

The ceremony’s schedule is as follows (subject to change):

At 5 p.m., the ceremony will begin at the shade structure on the park’s south side at Mill and River streets.

At 5:15 p.m., there will be a ceremony processional to the Veterans Monument for dedication.

At 5:30 p.m., the First Responder and Essential Workers Monument will be dedicated.

At 5:45 p.m., closing remarks will take place.

The ceremony will feature remarks from local officials, community leaders and representatives of veteran’s organizations, according to the release.

For more information, contact the village’s Public Information Officer Kristina Nemetz at 331-212-9010 or knemetz@montgomeryil.org.